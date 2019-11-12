Nebraska State News

Nebraska has been criticized in some quarters for the time it has taken to implement expanded Medicaid coverage after a ballot issue in 2018 calling for such an expansion was approved by voters.

It’s worth noting that voters in every county across the state — except some highly populated ones in the Omaha and Lincoln areas — voted against the expansion. Many state government elected officials also expressed opposition.

But that’s now water under the bridge.

This constitutes a major endeavor that will impact thousands of Nebraskans. It also comes with a hefty price tag. So it seems prudent to take the time necessary to be as fiscally responsible as possible while also fulfilling the will of voters to put the expansion plan into place.

Recently, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services unveiled concepts in what it’s calling the "Heritage Health Adult" program. Many details are still to be worked out, but there are some intriguing aspects that, at first blush, seem worth trying.

One of the difficult issues surrounding many Medicaid programs designed by states is whether to require recipients to work in order to continue to qualify for benefits.

Some approaches by states on that issue haven’t worked well.

Nebraska is looking at a different model that would lose dental, vision and over-the-counter medication coverage if they fall short on any of the requirements relating to work, wellness and personal responsibility.

But recipients could still keep physical, medical and prescription drug coverage even if they don’t meet requirements.

"Nobody under this model loses benefits," said Matthew Van Patton, Nebraska’s Medicaid director.

That has the potential to satisfy those who are concerned with the well-being of those who qualify for Medicaid coverage while also insert an element of personal responsibility into the program that has been lacking in many other parts of the nation.

We also like the proposed review of individual cases and benefits every six months to determine compliance. Most states conduct annual reviews. Increasing the frequency creates more work, but it also could translate into less abuse as well as restoring benefits more quickly if improvements are recorded.

Mr. Van Patton has told state senators that Nebraska’s approach could lead to better and more cost-effective outcomes, while avoiding potential penalties for enrolling people who do not qualify for Medicaid.

This is a big undertaking for the state and, undoubtedly, problems and complications will arise after implementation that will require tweaking. But we’re pleased Nebraska isn’t just following cookie-cutter approaches seen in other states and seeking to come up with innovative ideas worth exploring.

