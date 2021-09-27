In a New Jersey town, some 277 pairs of shoes, along 300 feet of walkway, bore witness to young people who are no longer there to fill those boots, sandals and sneakers.
Each pair of shoes was tagged with words from a young person who died by suicide. “I can’t understand why I can’t be happy.” “I have to sit alone at lunch.” “My coach doesn’t believe in me.” “Everyone thinks I have so much to live for, except me.” “My boyfriend hits me.” “Every day I want to die,” according to northjersey.com.
Unfortunately, similar sentiments are undoubtedly heard in Nebraska, which has been reported to have a suicide rate of 16 per 100,000 people.
After Trever Erickson — a 2006 graduate of Wausa High School — took his own life two years ago, his father, Kim Erickson of Neligh, sought to do whatever he can to see that “another family doesn’t have to go through what we went through.”
To that end, the Trever Erickson Memorial Golf Tournament and fundraiser in Wausa has raised thousands of dollars to help fund suicide prevention.
In addition, we’re heartened to hear about Nebraska Needs You — a social media campaign focused on sharing positive messages that will encourage rural youths to see their worth, take care of their mental health and to reach out for help.
“We know that it can be hard to start conversations about mental health, but they are very important conversations and could save a life,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Nebraska Division of Behavioral Health.
Such warning signs to look for include talking about wanting to die, feeling empty or hopeless, feeling unbearable emotional or physical pain and withdrawing from family and friends.
One aspect of the American Rescue Plan Act has authorized $3 billion in behavioral health block grants, hundreds of millions more for everything from youth suicide prevention to community clinics, and $112 billion for schools to hire counselors and bolster mental health services.
Legislators in at least eight states — Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, Vermont and Washington — hope the influx of cash will be a game changer.
But there’s a catch. The money must be spent by the end of 2026, when state leaders will have to find other ways to fund any programs, services or staffing increases.
Setting aside funding for mental health is all well and good, but no matter how bleak things might seem, help and hope are readily available.
All we have to do is just start the conversation.