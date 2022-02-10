Hal Daub has ideas, sometimes ahead of his time. As a four-time elected member of Congress, twice elected mayor of Omaha and former NU regent, he’s held a range of political offices and usually seems to be in touch with working people.
His ideas are usually progressive for a Republican, including developing a trolley or mass transit system for Omaha already in the 1990s. While such a proposal was always going to be expensive and face detractors, there probably are many Omahans today wishing the city had completed it then when it would have been much cheaper and already provided years of benefits.
One of Mr. Daub’s latest proposals is in support of the EPIC Consumption Tax Reform (Eliminate Property, Income and Corporate taxes). Mr Daub has written, in part, “The facts about Nebraska’s current state tax system are as clear as the headwaters of the Elkhorn or Loup Rivers. Our state tax system is broken and terribly burdensome to Nebraska citizens. Most other states have taken bold action and Nebraska sits by, catering to special interests, to protect their narrow exemption from taxation, and maintain the outdated 1967 Nebraska Tax framework. Our productivity today is no longer just beans, wheat and corn, cattle and hogs, but internet-based and high-tech jobs and service industries.”
Mr. Daub also pointed out that some senior citizens are moving away from their Nebraska grandchildren because the property taxes on their Nebraska homes are too high. He notes that ranchers and farmers nearing retirement have endured property taxes that have risen 100% to 300% in the past decade.
Even so, the consumption tax appears too extreme. The OpenSky Policy Institute, a Lincoln-based policy think tank, pointed out that Nebraska would need a rate of at least 20% to be revenue neutral, based on analysis from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
We believe Mr. Daub and others are correct — property taxes must be lowered. While the Nebraska Legislature has tried to reduce property taxes in recent years, it hasn’t been enough, and the benefits are too confusing to calculate.
Nevertheless, we aren’t ready to support something as radical as only a consumption tax. Somewhere in the middle — including spending cuts — would help rectify some of the issues that have been identified. In addition, property taxes could be lowered by relying more on sales taxes. Even a slight increase in the percentage statewide raises millions of dollars. And then reducing or eliminating state income taxes on retirees would help. Finally, expanding the sales tax to include more services would help make up for that lost revenue to seniors.
This is a complex issue with no easy answers. It’s time for Nebraskans to make their voices known by contacting their state senators and writing letters to their newspaper.