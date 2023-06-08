Despite a lot of concerns, the Nebraska Legislature saw the wisdom of passing modest tax credits for donations to private and faith-based schools. Legislative Bill 753, which was sponsored by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, will make $25 million in tax credits available for 2024.
That amount will remain the same for two years before increasing to $100 million, where it will be limited to every year. Similar efforts in previous years to pass this legislation failed, so we recognize the efforts it took to pass this.
We know concerns have been raised that allowing private and faith-based schools to benefit from tax credits for donors is inappropriate. And that is a valid issue, but it should hardly be enough to prevent its passage, given several other factors.
First, private schools do save taxpayers funds. Imagine how much more in property taxes and other taxes would be needed if these schools did not exist.
Next, taxpayers already are subsidizing elite schools in many Nebraska public school districts when they offer Montessori schools or programs not offered to the majority of pupils. Granted, it is not a faith-based school, but a Montessori school offers individualized, academic intensive programs not available to other students. Is it right to not give lower-income public school students the same opportunity to attend?
But the biggest reason why we believe it is OK to allow these tax credits is because of the success that has happened in other school districts where they have been tried.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Jeremy Mann — head of The Field School, a school he helped to get started — tax credits help spur new philanthropy toward scholarships for low-income schools at whatever schools their parents choose. Imagine being placed in a school district where the public school is not meeting a local family’s needs. These families could not afford to send their students to private schools before tax credits began and made scholarships possible.
At The Field House, more than half of the students are from low-income homes. And yet the end-of-year tests this year indicated that 79% of students were at or above grade level in reading and math. This was more than double the rate of Illinois public schools, which actually have a lower level of students in poverty, Mr. Mann said.
Schools with faith-based curriculums offer an alternative for students. America was built on competition. Shouldn’t education also be allowed to be a competitive playing field?
Tax credits toward scholarships represent only a small fraction of the overall cost, but they can make a big difference in helping students needing another option to be successful. Shouldn’t Nebraska be cutting edge in education when it comes to competition?
All we want is for the U.S. to put forth the best education system it can. Competition can be healthy.