A recent story by the Nebraska Examiner that went into depth about Nebraska lawmakers considering incentives for retail development might have raised the eyebrows of some older Nebraskans.
And it wasn’t just because — as the article pointed out — the thinking has been that helping build retail, such as with a new shopping center, just encourages existing businesses, and existing spending, to shift to a new location, generating little net gain in tax revenue or jobs. Plus, shopping center jobs don’t pay high wages, and retail developments don’t last as long as other projects that get state tax incentives, such as factories and corporate expansions.
What else might have surprised some Nebraskans and us was all the bills packed together in Legislative Bill 727, which has more than 20 bills put together. It contains such things as incentives for renovation of Omaha’s CHI Center, construction of a convention center in Lincoln, a tax break for retired firefighters, tax credits for those selling soybean-based biodiesel and tax credits for those restoring historic buildings. There’s even a portion of the bill that would allow bond financing of state highways, something that has been avoided in the past — but we have supported — in this traditionally pay-as-you-go state.
We recall the words of former speakers of the Legislature, including state Sen. Bill Barrett of Lexington, who served from 1979 to 1991 before serving the 3rd District as a U.S. congressman. One of the things Mr. Barrett was known for was his desire to follow procedures. And as speaker, he sometimes was asked whether amendments to bills were “germane” or related enough to be included.
The germaneness of an amendment or bill is important because it helps to ensure each bill or amendment gets thorough discussion. Nobody wants legislation passed that just gets tacked on to another bill, especially in the waning days because too many days were spent in a filibuster. Good government does not include haphazardly attaching bills and passing them without thorough discussion.
The rules of the Nebraska Legislature state in part, “Any amendment that is not germane is out of order. Germane amendments relate only to details of the specific subject of the bill and must be in a natural and logical sequence to the subject matter of the original proposal.”
Apparently because these bills have a theme of increasing economic activity, they were allowed to be lumped together. The slow pace of this year’s Legislature, caused by lots of filibusters, is what has spurred legislators to lump a variety of bills into one.
While we know that opponents of legislation like filibusters, there are casualties. One is limiting thorough discussion and allowing topics to be lumped together that are substantially different.