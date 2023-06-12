Farmers and rural advocates throughout Nebraska have to be pleased with the decision by state senators to pass Legislative Bill 562 in the waning days of the 2023 session. Known as the Adopt the E15 Access Standard Act, the legislation aims to expand access in Nebraska to fuel blended with 15% ethanol, as well as increase tax incentives for retailers that sell higher ethanol blends.
Iowa, as another top corn growing state, already has similar legislation in place. Although Nebraska’s version passed on final reading on a 46 to 0 vote, the success of the legislation didn’t come without some persistent efforts by ethanol supporters.
Growth Energy, for example, contributed its expertise to the lobbying effort. The Washington, D.C.-based trade association works to advance pro-biofuel policies and expand consumer access to higher blends of ethanol.
“This legislation cements Nebraska’s leadership role in homegrown, renewable energy, ensuring that more drivers can enjoy savings at the pump thanks to the state’s world-class biofuel sector,” said Emily Skor, Growth Energy’s chief executive officer. “We look forward to working alongside our farm and retail partners to fully unleash E15 in Nebraska, boost the state’s rural economy, and cut fuel costs for working families.”
Ethanol industry statistics indicate that the average retail price of E15 in Nebraska recently was 17 cents less per gallon than E10 last year. A recent study showed transitioning from E10 to E15 could save Nebraskans $55 million annually.
A statewide shift to E15 would also increase corn demand by 14.5 million bushels per year, boosting economic activity in Nebraska by more than $143 million annually and supporting more than 3,000 jobs. Fuel with a 10 percent ethanol blend is widely used and appreciated across Nebraska for its cleaner-burning properties. Accelerating to a 15% blend is expected to be rather seamless for motorists because any newer vehicles can already make use of E15 fuel. It’s been access to the higher blend that has been the stumbling block.
From our perspective, the bottom line is that the new legislation will ensure the freedom to fuel with E15 and, as a result, drive economic opportunities across the state. Widespread access to E15 fuel will grow in-state demand for corn and bioethanol and put Nebraskans’ gas money to work across the state.
Now if only the Joe Biden administration would follow Nebraska’s lead and move to ensure permanent, nationwide access to cleaner, more affordable E15 fuel. Nebraska’s new law may prove to help with that effort in Washington, D.C.