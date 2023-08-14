A much-needed possible solution to the ongoing challenge of student loan debt has surfaced, far surpassing President Joe Biden’s ideas on the topic.

A member of Nebraska’s congressional delegation — Rep. Don Bacon of Omaha — is among members of the U.S. House of Representatives who have signed on to House Resolution 4144.

Known as the Federal Assistance to Initiate Repayment (FAIR) Act, the proposal is designed to make paying back — not completely forgiving — student loan debt easier.

It’s much different than what the president has unsuccessfully tried to accomplish by initially issuing an executive order to forgive massive amounts of student loan debt — a plan that now has been ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. Not surprisingly, Mr. Biden has followed that up with a revised forgiveness plan that is also questionable in its legality.

Rep. Bacon said he believes the FAIR Act would simplify the repayment process, end ballooning loan balances, provide repayment assistance and provide targeted student loan relief.

The bill’s income-based repayment plan would only require borrowers to pay back 10 years’ worth of interest; if it takes the borrower longer to pay back the loan, the interest will stop increasing.

Additionally, the plan forgives unpaid interest for those earning below 300% of the federal poverty level if they are enrolled in an income-based repayment plan and complete the payment schedule, among other provisions.

“This fiscally responsible alternative to President Biden’s plan will be a critical step toward fixing our student loan system and will provide a path for 40 million borrowers to pay back their loans,” the Nebraska lawmaker said.

He’s in agreement with the sentiment held by many Nebraskans — and Americans across the nation — that those who don’t have student loan debt shouldn’t have to carry the burden of those who do, which is what the president’s plans would require.

“However, we can work to help those borrowers pay back their loans as they indicated they would when signing the documents,” Rep. Bacon added. “We can look at making interest rates more competitive and building payment plans for those who have fallen behind.”

The congressman also wisely is touting alternatives to four-year colleges — such as military service or attending two-year community colleges — as a way to help future students not accumulate loan debt.

The FAIR Act is being promoted by Republicans in the U.S. House as a common-sense alternative to the president’s proposals. With Mr. Biden in office and Democrats in charge of the U.S. Senate, one has to hope that common sense will be able to prevail over partisan politics.

