Nebraska firing of coaches must end

Even if the COVID-19 pandemic had not occurred, the NU Board of Regents and administration should be looking internally for ways to reduce expenses and increase revenues.
Recent headlines indicated that no athletic department spent more money on firing football and men’s basketball coaches in the past 15 years than Nebraska.
A few days later, another article indicated that athletic directors at the nation’s biggest sports schools are bracing for a potential financial crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a survey by LEAD1, an association of athletic directors from 130 major college football schools, 63% forecast a worst-case scenario in which their revenues decrease by at least 20% during the 2020-21 school year. Even an abbreviated football season could cause schools to lose that much.
Nebraska football fans have been loyal. They have set an ongoing record with the longest consecutive sellout streak in the country at 375 games, dating back to 1962. But there are signs that could be in jeopardy. As many Iowa fans like to point out, in recent years boosters and businesses have bought tickets to keep the streak alive, with thousands of empty seats visible during games.
Hopefully, all this serves as a warning. Nebraska cannot afford to keep hiring and firing coaches. And part of the blame rests with fans, who must be patient.
Since 2005, Nebraska has fired football coaches Bill Callahan, Bo Pelini and Mike Riley and men’s basketball coaches Doc Sadler and Tim Miles. That cost NU a total of $27,914,154 in severance pay, according to NCAA financial reports.
There is no way Nebraska can keep that up. And with such an uncertain future with sports revenue — not just college but also professional — every dollar should be scrutinized.
We are entering a new era of athletics where fans should not be calling for the ouster of a coach after a 10-3 record or even a 5-7 record. Surely all the changes every few years doesn’t build stability and contributes to the lackluster efforts.
Right now with Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska should have coaches who have the right combination of recruiting skills, intelligence and moral leadership.
Frost is 9-15 in two seasons, the fewest wins in a two-year span in more than 50 years. Still, Cornhusker fans need to be patient. Hoiberg’s first season was NU’s worst in 60 years with a 7-25 record. Again, Nebraska needs to be patient and honor that seven-year, $25 million deal.
For better or worse, these are the coaches we hired. We need them to bring the programs back to prominence. After all, these sports provide the revenue that pays for the other sports at NU.