There’s good news for Nebraska’s economy, and some words of caution, too. Gov. Pete Ricketts’ announced in March that the state’s employment numbers have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. The Cornhusker State added over 12,000 people to the workforce from January 2020 to January 2022, according to the state’s employment data.
Nebraska also had the highest labor force participation rates in the nation at 69.7%. Manufacturing, which is a major part of Nebraska’s economy, is now at its highest point since August 2008 with 101,300 jobs.
It’s the kind of data that justifies a figurative pat on the back.
“Throughout the pandemic, we slowed the spread of the virus while allowing people to lead a more normal life,” the governor said. “We avoided using the heavy hand of government to impose lockdowns, statewide mask mandates, or vaccine passports.”
This approach gave businesses the freedom to stay open and serve their customers. “Thanks to the hard work of Nebraskans, we’ve successfully grown our state despite facing the greatest public health emergency of the past century,” Gov. Ricketts added.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state’s unemployment rate for January 2022 is 2.2% — the lowest mark in state history and tied for the lowest rate in the nation. Utah’s unemployment rate is also 2.2%.
But as often is the case, there’s a flip side to consider.
The obvious concern is that the combination of a low unemployment rate and high labor force participation has caused problems for employers seeking to fill open jobs across the state. That, in turn, limits opportunities for growth or to attract new employers to Nebraska.
Jim Vokal, chief executive officer of the Platte Institute thinktank, said, “That makes it critically important to focus on economic policies like improving our tax system and making it easier to get a job license, so we can retain and attract more workers, especially younger workers who contribute to the vitality of our rural communities,” he said.
His words serve as a pertinent reminder as state lawmakers continue to debate legislation this session that could impact taxes and the economy.
Even so, Alfredo Ortiz, chief executive officer of the Job Creators Network, said Nebraska should be proud of what is has accomplished.
“By choosing to empower businesses instead of enacting sweeping government mandates and restrictions, many of which we now know had little or no impact, business owners were able to choose what was best for their customers, employees and business,” he said.
We should heed the words of caution, but let’s not allow them to completely overshadow the positives that Nebraskans have worked to achieve.