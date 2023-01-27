Anyone who has smoked or used tobacco products knows how hard it is to quit. Many people rate it as the hardest or one of the hardest things they do in life. Some never quit.
That’s why a recent news release by the American Lung Association that reported on the best and worst states for tobacco control policies was discouraging.
It gave Nebraska mostly failing grades on policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report.
The “State of Tobacco Control” report evaluates state and federal policies on actions taken to eliminate tobacco use and recommends tobacco control laws and policies to save lives. This is critical given that tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in America and takes the lives of more than 2,500 Nebraska residents each year.
“Nebraska lags behind when it comes to tobacco control policies and, as a result, we have higher than average adult smoking rates at 13.4% and 18.8% of high school students use a tobacco product,” said Sara Prem, advocacy director for the American Lung Association in Nebraska. “This gives us an important opportunity to improve the health of our state through proven policies, such as increasing the funding for tobacco control and cessation programs.”
The “State of Tobacco Control” report grades states and the District of Columbia in five areas that have been proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use and save lives. In the 2023 report, Nebraska received the following grades:
Funding for prevention programs — F; Strength of smokefree workplace laws — A; Level of state tobacco taxes — F; Coverage and access to services to quit tobacco — D; Ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products — F.
This year’s report noted the need for Nebraska policymakers to focus on increasing funding for tobacco prevention and quit smoking programs. An investment in prevention is especially important given the youth vaping epidemic. Despite receiving $98 million from tobacco settlement payments and tobacco taxes, Nebraska funds tobacco control efforts at only 18% of the level recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the lung association.
We like the approach the association has taken. It is not designed to be confrontational but points out the health hazards and addiction that can result from smoking — and vaping. And as many of us know, the earlier young people start to use tobacco products, the greater the addiction and the harder it is to quit.
The entire community should work together to educate students of the dangers of tobacco and give them strategies to make choices. Finally, we as adults must be role models demonstrating wellness and healthy lifestyles. One of the best choices we can make is not to smoke.