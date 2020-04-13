Nebraska Christian College — which has its roots in Norfolk — will officially shut down next month after 75 years.
The college moved from Norfolk 14 years ago, but numerous graduates still live and work here. And the college’s move and now subsequent closing can’t take away from what the college accomplished.
For several decades, Norfolk and Nebraska Christian enjoyed a positive and mutually beneficial relationship.
The college, located on a campus now owned by the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska in northwest Norfolk, brought students to Norfolk who helped with ministry efforts in churches around the region. The college’s annual “Living Christmas Tree” performances in December provided a holiday highlight for many, and the economic impact of the college was significant.
From its start in an apartment house to a new classroom building in 1957 and then a new 85-acre campus in the 1970s, those years were marked by courageous leadership, transformed lives and the commissioning of graduates into ministry across the globe.
Unfortunately, sometimes courageous leadership means shutting the doors. While Nebraska Christian has granted degrees to more than 1,000 students, “good stewardship of God’s resources requires that we take action, no matter how difficult,” said Paul Alexander, president of Hope International.
While the shutdown is a sad occasion not only for the college and its alumni but also for the city it once called home, it’s not altogether surprising.
With a “catastrophically low” enrollment of 85 students this semester, that didn’t bode well for the college long-term. And the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down schools around the country didn’t help.
The college’s enrollment peaked in 1970 at 208 students, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
In recent years, Nebraska Christian had visions of returning to that level, touting its ministry center, athletics and partnership with Hope International University.
Unfortunately, the writing was on the wall in looking at the landscape for Bible colleges — or small colleges in general. In times of economic and demographic downturns, the smallest colleges and universities will be challenged to survive.
Among those that have already closed are Cincinnati Christian University and Omaha’s Grace University (formerly Grace College of the Bible).
And with Nebraska Christian’s estimated annual losses of $1 million, few colleges can shoulder that load.