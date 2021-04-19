Across the country, millions of people now have COVID-19 vaccination record cards — with many posting photos of them on social media sites.
As of last week, nearly 125 million people, or 36.8% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 75.3 million people, or 22.7% of the population, have completed their vaccination.
That means nearly two-thirds of the country has yet to finish the vaccine. Given that, let’s hope Americans resist the urge to make or buy a fake COVID-19 vaccination record card.
Last month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General and the FBI advised the public to be aware of individuals printing and selling fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards. Such cards have been advertised on social media websites, as well as e-commerce platforms and blogs.
To that end, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has targeted such sites in hopes of preventing people from selling fraudulent CDC vaccination cards on their platforms. A bipartisan coalition of 45 attorneys general had raised concerns about the public health risks of these fake cards in a letter to the companies’ CEOs.
Legitimate vaccination cards are given by providers when they administer the vaccine. People who buy fake cards can have their own information added to the card or add it in themselves, so it appears they have been vaccinated. These deceptive cards threaten the health of our communities, slow progress in getting people protected from the virus and violate many state laws.
“If you did not receive the vaccine, do not buy fake vaccine cards, do not make your own vaccine cards and do not fill in blank vaccination record cards with false information,” according to the advice from the FBI, which also added that the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal (such as HHS or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is considered a crime under federal law.
And for those posting photos of their legitimate vaccinations cards, they may want to think twice before doing so.
“If you did receive the vaccine, we recommend you do not post photos of your vaccine card to social media websites — your personal information could be stolen to commit fraud,” according to the FBI statement.
For the health of us all, we encourage online companies to continue monitoring their platforms for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently completed vaccination cards.