Give credit to the Fraser Institute for devising a helpful way to measure economic freedom at the state level that bodes well for Nebraska.
The Canada-based thinktank measures economic freedom on a scale of 0 to 10, by looking at state and local government spending, transfers, subsidies, pension payments, tax rates and brackets, wage controls, and government employment. In general, states are more economically free when their governments prevent people from harming one another but leave them alone.
The latest work from the Fraser Institute marks the first time economists have had four decades’ worth of data on economic freedom across the 50 United States. Cross-referencing Fraser’s data with government data shows that the more economically free states are the more prosperous.
As of 2020, economic freedom among the 50 states ranged from a low of 4.3 (New York) to a high of 7.9 (Florida). Median economic freedom among the states has risen from 5.2 in 1981 to almost 6.4 in 2020.
Nebraska ranked 16th in the nation in 2020 with an economic freedom score of 6.74, so the Cornhusker State is positioned well.
The Fraser Institute’s data provides some additional important insights:
In each year for the past four decades, the less economically free states had an average unemployment rate that exceeded that of the more free states. The difference was almost a full percentage point.
Sixty-five percent of the time from 1981 through 2020, the average poverty rate across the more economically free states was lower than among the less free states.
Median household income was higher among the more free states 60% of the time.
Adjusted for differences in costs of living, the more free states showed higher household purchasing power 85% of the time.
Anthony Davies, an associate professor of economics at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, offers a telling way to look at government’s role in being most effective in addressing social and economic challenges.
“People ask what the government can do to mitigate social and economic problems. But the data suggest that people should be asking what the government can stop doing that exacerbates these problems,” he recently wrote.
Our concern is that since 2020 with Joe Biden as president, the nation has moved toward more government intervention, higher taxes and more bureaucratic regulation that could hurt economic freedom in the U.S. as a whole. We would hate to see the progress made in recent decades halted because of a White House that thinks government knows best and is the answer to societal challenges.