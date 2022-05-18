The Nebraska Democratic Party’s Executive Committee recently voted to submit a letter of intent to the Democratic National Committee to enter Nebraska as one of the early states in the presidential nominating calendar in 2024.
Iowa and New Hampshire have been the first and second contests, respectively, since 1972. The DNC recently adopted a resolution to require states or territories to make the case for themselves to be included in a batch of five states to hold official presidential primaries ahead of Super Tuesday in early March.
Nebraska’s move to become one of the five could significantly change the way the party picks its presidential candidates. Perhaps the Nebraska Democrats are onto something? Are the Republicans watching and willing to make a similar change?
Naturally, because of their population and large number of delegates, large states get attention from presidential candidates. But by the time the Nebraska primary rolls around in May, the Cornhusker State is often lucky to even get a visit from a candidate. Often, the likely nominee has been chosen before Nebraskans get to vote.
It also doesn’t seem to be fair. Eastern Nebraska, where most of the state’s population lives, gets stuck with the media blitz of presidential politics. These presidential candidates are always filling the TV airwaves in Omaha and Sioux City, Iowa, with ads — often negative — that make the stations hundreds of thousands of dollars. Unfortunately, Nebraskans have to stomach them without getting a say in the vote.
Jane Kleeb, Nebraska’s Democratic chairwoman, discussed her party’s bid to move up on the state’s Democratic primary. “If we want to win everywhere, we need to compete everywhere. Nebraska is in the middle of everywhere with an inexpensive media market combined with key demographics from union, to ag, to military and communities of color that our party must start to rebuild relationships with in order to grow beyond winning on the coasts and the handful of battleground states. We know we are the underdog among the great states that are submitting for a presidential primary spot, but we are used to punching above our weight.”
Being one of the first states ensures those states’ voters get attention, learn more about the candidates and, most importantly, get a vote that means something. Besides, being located next to Iowa, candidates could reduce travel costs while both states get input on future presidents.
Sounds like a move worthy of study.