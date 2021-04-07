Understanding agriculture in Nebraska is complicated. And it isn’t just because of the farm programs and government regulations.
Check out the diversity of crops. As a recent letter writer from southern Nebraska pointed out: It is interesting how in one area of the state, a crop like sorghum might be considered “more of a novelty crop.” Sure, corn, soybeans and alfalfa are dominant in Northeast Nebraska, but in other parts of the state, most farmers probably don’t know anyone who doesn’t plant sorghum, the farmer pointed out.
Nebraska is an interesting and diverse agricultural state. That might be part of the reason it is difficult to get consensus on some rural issues. It isn’t the same wherever you go in the state.
In western Nebraska, wheat, beets and dry beans are grown. Nebraska ranks No. 1 in Great Northern beans, No. 2 in pinto beans and No. 5 for all dry edible beans, according to statistics from 2017. Nebraska also is the top popcorn growing state, although that is grown in several places.
Farmers produce an average of more than 1.3 million tons of beets per year, with most of it grown in the Panhandle.
The state ranks fifth in the nation for sugar beet production, according to the department of agriculture. Nebraska also plants about 1 million acres of wheat annually and is just outside the top 10 states in wheat production.
Then there is livestock. While most people know the importance of beef to the state — usually it is second to Texas in terms of beef production — there also are large quantities of pork and dairy products produced. Nebraska usually ranks among the top 10 in those areas. Nebraska also has a growing poultry industry.
With the range of crops and livestock, it isn’t surprising that Nebraska’s land is varied. From the Sandhills, which are ideal for cows and calves, to the prairies that produce irrigated and dryland cornfields, Nebraska experiences about a 4,600-foot elevation from east to west. And the average annual precipitation generally decreases from east to west, contributing to the diversity.
Over the years, Nebraska has been known as both the beef state and the Cornhusker state. Still, the state’s $21 billion annual ag production is more varied and complicated than such monikers. There are a lot of competing interests. What is best for farmers in one part of the state isn’t always best for others.
Understanding agriculture is one of the biggest and most important challenges for politicians representing Nebraska.