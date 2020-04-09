Nature's lessons can be harsh

Let me share a bit of homespun philosophy based on a healthy dose of personal experience dating to decades past (in a previous century no less) — before the advent of comparatively easier adjustments to life’s surprises as in 2020.
Of course, even today unwelcome circumstances come calling in ways that test our resolve. Nevertheless, adversity builds character, or it once did at least.
Stoicism in the face of pain was a necessity in the rural community where I grew up (in the 1940s and ‘50s). Hail storms often did the job normally reserved for combines and at other times raging blizzards with howling winds and heavy snow wreaked havoc on little newborn calves that ranchers couldn’t reach. Ergo, farm and ranch kids learned (to their ultimate advantage) that natural realities can turn promising times into tragedies.
Nature’s lessons — albeit relatively brief in their intrusion into what was otherwise a fairly predictable and orderly existence — illustrated in ways nothing else could the state of uneasiness between what was and what could have been. The suddenness with which plans were subject to change was mind-boggling.
Which meant having to subordinate individual interests in favor of the general welfare. No, it wasn’t a matter of choice. However, my sense is that such accommodations were more willingly and gracefully accepted in those days. Having to get by with less was an understood condition according to need. People were more accepting of common concerns and less apt to feel sorry for themselves.
Value programming in the modern age, by contrast, is a whole different can of worms, so to speak. Little are we inclined to elevate the interests of others above our own regardless of circumstance. Spoiled (as in “brats”)? Well, more or less! The materials-oriented life we’ve (or the Joneses next door) have come to know skews our thinking. We want it! The entitlement society in which we find ourselves demands it.
Isn’t it amazing the disconnectedness of things sometimes? Principles or standards (as in education) once thought vital to molding responsible citizens either no longer apply or are routinely compromised.
The rear-view mirror — a mechanism through which we were reminded (by writers and mentors of sorts) of the dutiful relationship between where we’ve been and where we’re going, has been set on dim.
Have we passed the point where the footprints of the wise — blended with our own path — can provide a mural that we can paint ourselves into? Or, are we so preoccupied that clarity eludes us and the “big picture” escapes our attention — with consequences to follow? My Uncle Johnny, whose formal education was limited to eight grades, once observed that in his view people often don’t appreciate what they have until they lose it.
Which calls to mind the great American poet, John Greenleaf Whittier, whose Maud Muller classic laments about life as follows: “For all sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest are these: It might have been!” And then there’s the great poet and short story writer, Bret Harte, who responded in his Mrs. Judge Jenkins poesy, “... more said are these we daily see; it is but hadn’t ought to be.”
OK, OK, attempting to link poetry from the 1800s not only to my own history but to the current day may be a stretch. Still, I do regret that many of those with whom I visit (and that number isn’t limited to only those of my vintage) — if given the chance to live their lives over again would choose differently. Isn’t that a bitter pill to swallow?