The criminal cases against two Norfolk women charged in connection to the illegal termination of a pregnancy and improper disposal of the baby’s remains have attracted national attention for over a year.
Unfortunately, misinformation has been spread by some national media outlets about the cases against Jessica Burgess and her daughter, Celeste. It’s resulted in the creation of a false narrative that needs correcting.
Celeste Burgess, 19, was sentenced in July to 90 days in jail and 24 months of probation for prohibited acts with human skeletal remains.
In April 2022, Burgess and her mother, 42-year-old Jessica, buried and burned the remains of a baby — the term repeatedly used in court — with which Celeste had been over 29 weeks pregnant. This came after Jessica Burgess gave her daughter, who was 17 at the time, abortion pills to terminate the pregnancy.
Jessica has pleaded guilty to illegal abortion, as Nebraska law at the time prohibited abortions after 20 weeks past gestation. She also pleaded guilty to prohibited acts with human skeletal remains and false reporting.
The elder Burgess faces up to five years in prison when she is sentenced in September.
Celeste, it should be pointed out, was not sentenced to jail for having an illegal abortion. She wasn’t even charged with having an abortion.
Yet many national media outlets seem to want people to believe that Celeste Burgess was simply sentenced to jail for having an abortion, which pro-abortion activists believe all women should have access to, apparently at any stage of pregnancy.
A few examples of misleading or inaccurate headlines:
Rolling Stone, July 20: “Nebraska Teen Sent to Jail Over Illegal Abortion”
New York Times, July 20: “Nebraska Teen Who Used Pills to End Pregnancy Gets 90 Days in Jail”
Jezebel, July 20: “Prosecutors Want You to Judge the Nebraska Teen Who Took Abortion Pills”
Again, Celeste Burgess was not sentenced for having an abortion. She was sentenced for the cruel treatment of a baby’s remains that she and her mother engaged in after her pregnancy was terminated.
And, what these national media outlets seem to be forgetting is that Jessica Burgess administered her daughter’s abortion at over 29 weeks past gestation — well over what was allowed by Nebraska law at the time (20 weeks).
Perhaps if the Burgesses would have terminated Celeste’s pregnancy before she was 20 weeks pregnant and enacted a proper burial instead of callously disposing of the baby’s remains, they wouldn’t have been prosecuted.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office simply followed the law by charging the Burgesses, and the judge who sentenced Celeste gave her a punishment allowable by law. The judge also told Celeste that he wasn’t sentencing her for having an abortion.
Yet several national outlets have twisted the facts in order to create a narrative that simply doesn’t exist.
It’s important, no matter what one’s stance is on abortion, to report the facts.