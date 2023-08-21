This space has been used several times in the past to offer comments on the desire of Nebraska voters to ensure election integrity, along with the Nebraska Legislature’s subsequent passage of legislation to have voter ID requirements put into law.
Most recently, we applauded state senators for their efforts but wondered if the legislation perhaps didn’t place enough emphasis on ensuring election integrity and concentrated too much on enabling citizens to freely exercise their right to vote.
Jack Fitzhenry, a legal fellow with the Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, recently examined Nebraska’s new law and expressed satisfaction with it. That’s reassuring and worthy of sharing excerpts of his work here:
“The bill proposed by state Sen. Tom Brewer, which was passed by a vote of 38-1 in Nebraska’s unicameral Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Jim Pillen on June 2, largely delivered on the twin promises of election security and accessibility.
“The law mandates that in any election, a person who appears at the polls to vote must first show a valid photo ID before he or she casts a ballot. Those choosing to vote by mail are obliged to provide either a copy of their photo ID or the number from their state driver’s license or state ID card with their ballot envelope. The law wisely prevents voters from signing an affidavit in lieu of providing a photo ID, a fraud-prone practice allowed in some states.
“Finally, the law permits those who appear at the polls without the requisite ID to cast a provisional ballot, which ballot officials will count only if the voter returns on or before the Tuesday following the election to provide the necessary photo ID.
“Narrow exceptions exist for voters with religious objections to being photographed and those with a recognized impediment. Collectively, these changes enable election officials to authenticate the identity of each person and ensure that only eligible voters are casting ballots.
“To temper concerns about the ID requirement limiting ballot access for some, Nebraska’s law states that no fee will be charged to citizens seeking a state-issued photo ID for voting purposes. Nebraska thus eliminated any financial burden that might have fallen on voters needing to comply with the new law.
“While the new law is a significant accomplishment, the broader cause of election integrity offers other opportunities for voters and legislators alike. The need to keep voter rolls accurate, to manage the chain of custody for mail-in ballots, and to limit opportunities for vote harvesting by unscrupulous campaign workers are all areas where Nebraskans could apply their improving energies in the next legislative session in 2024.”
Mr. Fitzhenry provides an excellent summary of what now is in place and, importantly, offers some suggestions for additional measures in the future.