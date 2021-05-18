“I don’t get why a country with separation of church and state would even have a day of prayer.” That was a theme that was repeated on several social media posts after the National Day of Prayer earlier this month.
Another topic that was debated — whether it was appropriate for President Joe Biden to exclude any mention of God during his National Day of Prayer message — also drew many responses. That might be in part because it was the first time a U.S. president didn’t call on the Creator of the Universe during the proclamation or mention the name of God in prayer.
While President Biden excluded God’s name in his message to the American people, he did say that it was the day in which “Americans of faith can call upon the power of prayer” as they confront “racial justice” and “the existential threat of climate change.” It was almost like he didn’t want to acknowledge the day but did it to follow tradition. He also appeared to turn it into less of a prayer and more of an appeal to his supporters by focusing on racial justice and climate change.
In addition, it appears President Biden didn’t want to risk offending people who do not believe in God or are of other faiths, such as Muslims and Hindus.
We believe that in a country where one is free to practice any faith, one should have the right to express that faith in public. And what better time to do so than on the National Day of Prayer?
It’s worth noting that the observance has been upheld by the courts. That took place in 2011 when the Freedom From Religion Foundation challenge was unanimously dismissed by an appellate court.
The modern law formalizing its annual observance was enacted in 1952 with President Harry Truman. Earlier days of fasting and prayer were implemented by the Second Continental Congress from 1775 until 1783, and by President John Adams in 1798 and 1799.
For this year’s National Day of Prayer, about 500 people gathered in Norfolk to pray at what is known as the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. Those attending sought to have the community and world renewed and strengthened.
After the event wasn’t held last year, it was encouraging for us to see so many gather for breakfast, worship, song and community prayer at the DeVent Center. People from all walks of life attended ahead of their workday.
The nation was founded by Christians, with almost all of the Founding Fathers devout, orthodox Christians. They based many of their political decisions on their religious convictions. So, yes, it is OK and appropriate for this nation to draw upon their beliefs despite what some might say on social media.