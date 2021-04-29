Nation’s free speech under attack

Maybe it’s because my birth date happens to coincide with a monumentally significant historical period — World War II — that my mind is often drawn to an almost unfathomable reversal of fortune pertaining to the human condition. Processing it remains a challenge despite years of clear-eyed reflection. You can take it from me, the trite adage that time has a way of healing all things isn’t entirely to be believed.
Getting my head around the fact that at precisely the same moment of my birth thousands of Jewish babies were being exterminated in killing camps at Auschwitz, Birkenau, Treblinka and other sites puts fate and faith at odds. Roughly 6 million men, women and children were gassed to death in what was deemed the “final solution” for an ethnicity unjustly and inexcusably assumed to be deplorably inferior.
The (dis)connectedness is haunting. It was during my initial years at Black Hills State College that the televised trial (and subsequent hanging) of Adolf Eichmann — a major organizer of the Holocaust — took place. Responsible for the mass deportations to the gas chambers, he remained devoid of emotion as survivors — initially reluctant to speak of the horror — described in detail the incredible cruelty to which they were subjected.
Despite being confronted with graphic evidence including the horrible specter of piles of malnourished bodies being bulldozed into mass graves, he puffed, “To sum it all up, I must say that I regret nothing.” How is that (in)humanly possible, ask I? What quirk of nature gives standing to dismissing such satanic debauchery? It’s impossible to explain — even applying the most descriptive of psychiatric terms.
Which helps to explain my amazement at Anne Frank’s facility with language (the “Dear Kitty” diary aptly decodes the annihilation) — especially given her age and the sheer terror in which she was engulfed. Her life, shortened by gestapo discovery, is enshrined in bravery, which is a level beyond my own efforts as a writer aiming to provide insight into the current trespass into willful disregard for pain and suffering.
But, here we are in 2021 only three quarters of a century removed from incomprehensible malice brought to bear against a people who played no role in its evolution, and unrestrained hatred for one’s fellow man has resurfaced. Once again the source is rooted in politics with vile motives — the lust for power over others chief among them — metastasizing in the form of anarchic lawlessness targeting a conservative population.
Finding the right words to describe today’s rancid political climate is a stretch, except to say that actionable emotions appear immersed in an ideology driven by insane hatred for a president and the voters who elected him. Exactly how that translates into justifying the adoption of and support for an agenda that appears dedicated to removing constitutional rights that signify virtually everything America has stood for is a mystery
Of course, today’s turbulent technological and social environments are key players in the nefarious unraveling. Facebook and Twitter and Amazon and Google and Apple and “big tech” in general offer both a megaphone and a community of haters, both of which are given license by pusillanimous congressional officials and national mainstream media think-alikes to say and do whatever they please, largely without consequence.
Like it or not, censorship has taken up residence on the public’s doorstep — threatening to put a stranglehold on the voices of Americans whose opinions are deemed off-track in a one-viewpoint information highway.
Shutting down lanes that provide for the free exchange of ideas — the very foundation upon which our republic is based — constitutes a measure of fascistic suppression eerily familiar to those of us born in the 1940s.