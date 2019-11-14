By now, probably anyone who has watched any of the Democratic debates or listened to TV sound bites has concluded that presidential wannabes believe whatever the problem, more government is the answer.
Health care too costly? More government intervention and more taxes will solve that. College costs too much? Government will pay off your student loans, even if you didn’t want to earn a degree. Employed in a low-skill job that pays minimum wage? No problem, government should set an artificially high minimum wage. Never mind if that encourages people to stay in low-skill jobs, creates inflation or encourages employers to eliminate jobs because the worker can’t earn what it costs to pay him.
What seems to be forgotten in all this is that it is not the government’s job to provide free health care, a standard of living or education beyond the basics.
People forget that whenever we ask government to provide services, we get rid of a little more of the private sector. With no free market, there is no freedom.
Government should not exist to provide services. In a capitalist society — on which this nation was founded — the market place should be providing the services — not government. In just about every service that government has become involved, have things improved?
Look at the latest example with the Affordable Health Care Act. Millions of working people saw their health insurance premiums soar, then saw their coverage go down as deductibles went from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. Many working Americans who paid in health care premiums for decades can no longer afford to see a doctor now. They are paying for the millions who are not working.
Politicians are known for making promises. Anyone who wants government to step in and take over is basically trying to exert more control over your life.
And government should never be about "redistribution of wealth" — another popular phrase among presidential wannabes. When you hear that phrase, know that it is not about an equitable tax system but more about starting more socialist policies.
According to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation based on IRS filings in 2018, the top 10 percent of wage earners bore responsibility for 70 percent of all income taxes paid — up slightly from 2016.
The top half of all tax filers paid 97 percent of all income tax revenue. The bottom 50 percent of earners took home 11 percent of total nationwide income while paying 3 percent of all income taxes.
How much more do we keep asking the working people to pay before we say it is enough?