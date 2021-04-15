Muting other cultures the new norm

OK, here’s the sad news mathematically. Since Joe Biden took office, the price of gasoline in Rapid City, S.D., has gone up 75 cents — from $2.14 on Jan. 20 to $2.89 on March 13. Ergo, if you were to purchase 25 gallons per week on average, your monthly cost would be $75 higher ($900 annually). At that rate you’d repay the entire $1,400 COVID relief stipend in less than 20 months. How’s that for sleight-of-hand trickery?
Oh well, the government giveth and the government taketh away. What else is new?
Pardon the sarcasm, but contemptuous irony befits the circumstance. My sense is that there aren’t many happy campers among the middle class nowadays, considering a nasty bump in the cost of living — more to heat your home, put food in your tummy and get yourself to and from work.
In short, household expenses are rising and paychecks are declining.
Of course, the effect of escalating gasoline prices is only a tip of the iceberg, so to speak. Also in the Democrat playbook are tax increases on corporate income (which prompts companies to move operations to “friendlier” climes overseas), on capital gains (which discourages investments), on estate transfers (which means a bigger bite taken out of assets passed on to heirs, as in ranches and farms), and on personal earnings.
Ultimately it amounts to a coordinated attack on middle class pocketbooks. It’s Economics 101 in reverse — serving to widen the gap between the haves and the have-nots.
Small businesses, the lifeblood of the American economy and the primary source of jobs, will be endangered. Will the Grim Reaper (a black-robed, scythe-wielding figure of folk tales dating back to the 15th century) cometh?
Well, pardon me, but there really isn’t anything mythological (or funny, for that matter) about death and taxes. For most of us it’s an axiom not requiring explanation. Both are a certainty — unless you are an illegal alien having accepted Mr. Biden’s invitation to cross the border into this country. Then you’re on the receiving end — the beneficiary of American taxpayers who are destined to finance virtually everything you do, most notably health care.
It’s almost unfathomable, really, that we could find ourselves in an age of moral crisis in the new century ... where the knowledgeable and the uncorrupted are out of date ... where questions of truth dare not trespass into social issues ... where principles have scant influence on public affairs (no pun intended) ... where everything is racism, logic is neutered, morality is superficial and the expediency of the moment directs our actions.
Nevertheless, here we find ourselves — on the occasion of daily conversation asking what will happen to the country. The answer in some minds? Just exactly what it deserves! Whoops, as my dear mother-in-law once counseled opportunely, some things are better left unsaid (these last two paragraphs, perhaps?). If the current social media climate proves anything, it’s that you can’t take incautious words back once uttered ... er, posted.
Still, the point must be made regardless of consequence. Lest we forget, this country was built on the supremacy of reason. Our founding documents are proof of it. There was a feeling that life held things worth striving for. Spiritual qualities — empathy, appreciation, responsibility, justice, humility, integrity, etc.) influenced our behaviors. Hence, “In God We Trust” is literally our “trademark” or “signature” (check our coins and paper dollars).
Unfortunately, today’s venomous “cancel culture” malformation — no friend of history is it — appears hell-bent on letting the structure collapse, leaving behind a tale of destruction. It’s toxic ostracism at its worst — with books and brands and movies and people, too, targeted for nullification.
Clueless and with unaccountable evasiveness, the destroyers act as if nothing has happened ... content to cast an unpatriotic light. How sorry is that?