Musk is a true advocate of free speech

Well, the Musk disclosures prove it! I was right all along. Everything I said — every last word— about Joe Biden, about Democrats in general, and about the national mainstream media is 100% on target.
Corroboration? Validation? Confirmation? No need, really. The facts speak for themselves. The parties of reference are an utter disgrace. They exude contempt— for our values, for the rule of law, and for basic human decency.
Elon Musk is my hero! He should be yours, too! Everyone who genuinely loves this country should be singing his praises — celebrating his dedication to fairness and justice. That there is someone of his stature willing to risk life and limb, literally, to expose a level of corruption— the likes of which this country has never before seen— is the epitome of courage.
Did Elon Musk save this country? Has he preserved our inalienable rights? Let us hope!
The Twitter drop confirms conclusively that congressional Democrats (“the First Amendment isn’t absolute”), the FBI, and the Biden campaign were complicit with “big tech” in censoring information unfavorable to the Biden family — serving to rig the 2020 election. In short, they colluded to flush your right of free speech down the proverbial toilet! Think of it! They conspired to take from you your entitlement to speak freely — savaging 270-plus years of history.
Anyone who pooh-poohs the evidence is either willfully obtuse or likely a CNN or MSNBC junkie. CBS, NBC, ABC, The New York Times, the BBC, NPR, The Washington Post and their partners (not to exclude copycat liberal rags) are traitors to their country. They provided cover — enabling the continuation of pure evil.
Incredibly, they’re still at it to this day, which poses a serious and altogether reasonable question. Did they cash in on it?
No, there’s no longer any room for doubt. Joe Biden is an illegitimate president (a “freaking disaster,” according to one highly esteemed governor). Twitter files document the corruption absolutely and unequivacably. Hence, he owes his position to censorship by surrogates who “handled” requests to withhold information — including Hunter’s “laptop from hell” revealing collusion with China in exchange for money favors enriching the Bidens.
Thusly clued in, one can’t help but feel sorry for distinguished actor James Woods, whose name and career was purposely slandered as a consequence of occasional conservative postings. That his name was on Joe Biden’s enemies list — recalling memories of Watergate and the Nixon presidency, leading to resignation — prompts one to wonder (including yours truly) who else makes up the roll. How long is it, and do those on it have reason to be afraid?
Therein lies reason for concern, which might explain why folks are reluctant to speak up or to step forward (on behalf of others?) nowadays. Repercussions ensue — including for conservative writers, shall we say.
Yes, threats have breached my mailbox, too. But, any attempt to intimidate is a loser (note Circular File 13). By example, the Norfolk Daily News is a First Amendment flagbearer, permitting me and others to speak freely — absent anxiety.
Of course, what Elon Musk has done upends the apple cart, so to speak, spilling its contents — emails by betrayers trashing our nation’s constitutional (social and moral) fabric — all over the public square. The cover is off, and the evildoers aren’t happy.
The White House is retaliation crazed, as are accomplices in the press and the D. C. swamp. Fortunately, Mr. Musk has resources with which to protect his personal and professional well-being,
Appropriately, astute patriots warn that censoring free speech is one step away from tyranny. What comes next, you ask? Indeed, it’s already in process, which is why firearm dealers have experienced record sales this holiday season. The Second Amendment is in Democrat crosshairs. The foreseeable consequences of that, exactly?
Well, see communist China’s recent model — with armored combat tanks used to put down defenseless demonstrators!