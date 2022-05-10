Music lovers are mourning over the recent death of iconic country singer Naomi Judd.
Judd — the 76-year-old musician who rose to fame in the 1980s as part of the mother-daughter duo The Judds — died April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee, the day before her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. A statement issued by daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd said they lost their mother “to the disease of mental illness.”
Some might say the cause of death given by the family is a simple euphemism to avoid the stark reality that their mother died by suicide, a detail later reported by People magazine and attributed to “multiple sources.”
But to those who have watched a loved one navigate the challenges of mental illness, the family’s characterization of Ms. Judd’s cause of death merely drives home the fact that mental illness often is a terminal illness.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention WISQARS Leading Causes of Death Reports in 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 14 years of age and 25 to 34 years of age. It was the third leading cause of death for those between the ages of 15 and 24 and the fourth leading cause of death among ages 35 to 44.
More than 36,800 people in the United States — including 20 between the ages of 5 and 9 years old — died by suicide in 2020.
There are several risk factors for suicide, with depression, mental health disorders and a family history of mental health disorders among them. Most who have risk factors will not attempt suicide, but the National Institute for Mental Health (NIMH) said it’s difficult to tell who will act on suicidal thoughts.
The mental health crisis in the United States is made more challenging by the severe shortage of providers trained to care for behavioral health patients.
According to the NIMH, more than a third of Americans live in designated mental health professional shortage areas. These areas have fewer mental health providers than the minimum their population needs.
Yet, there is hope.
Early in the pandemic, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin introduced the bipartisan National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, which was later signed into law by then-President Donald Trump.
Baldwin helped spearhead a change with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which converts the existing 10-digit hotline number to 988. That potentially lifesaving change goes into effect on July 16.
For those who live with the cloud of mental illness and suicide ideation over themselves or loved ones, the conversion to the three-digit number is welcomed and, for some, can’t come soon enough.