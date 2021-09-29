There are more than a few troubling elements regarding the recent news that trace amounts of pesticides commonly used in seed treatments have been discovered in two groundwater wells near a former biofuel plant south of Mead.
The AltEn plant turned discarded, treated seeds into ethanol, producing wastewater and distiller’s grains heavily laced with pesticides in the process. The byproducts were released into streams and spread in fields across Saunders County before the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy ordered the plant to shut down earlier this year.
On Sept. 1, environmental regulators notified a Saunders County couple that their drinking water well contained three compounds, including insecticides like clothianidin (1.3 parts per billion) and thiamethoxam (less than 1 ppb) and the fungicide mefenoxam (less than 1 ppb). Scientists have found evidence that these widely used pesticides may cause neurological damage and congenital defects.
Now it’s important to note that the levels detected in the Saunders County farm are extremely low —akin to one drop in a 14,000-gallon pool.
But here’s what all Nebraskans should be aware of and concerned about: The spread of the pesticides to the farm well six miles away from the AltEn plant show how quickly those compounds can move through the environment, said Shannon Bartelt-Hunt, chairwoman of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.
“These are compounds that are fairly mobile in water, they don’t stick to soil as much as some other types of compounds, and the soils there are more transmissible,” she said. “It’s a sign things from the surface are moving vertically.”
Dr. Bartelt-Hunt said considerably more research and study is needed to examine the situation.
We bring all of this up in light of recent discussion at a meeting of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors. Board members were discussing whether to implement more stringent environmental measures in parts of area counties to control leaching of nitrates into soil and groundwater.
The movement of trace elements of pesticides from the AltEn biofuels plant to a well six miles away is an indication of how chemicals applied to land in one location may pose a risk to others miles away.
That’s pertinent to the Lower Elkhorn discussions about the possible environmental impact of some farming practices. We hope all the NRD board members are paying attention because this is an issue that requires a long-term approach to solutions.