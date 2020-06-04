Motorcycle rally in S.D. back on

Welcome news, indeed! The on-again, off-again 80th anniversary of the Black Hills Motorcycle Classic is on again — courtesy of Gov. Kristi Noem’s declaration that Sturgis officials could go full bore with plans for what promises to be a spectacular event.
The prediction is for 750,000 cyclists to spend the second week of August entertaining themselves at races, concerts and sojourns featuring the area’s natural and assembled treasures.
The annual extravaganza is a significant source of revenue for South Dakota — second only to tourism dollars associated with the state’s status as “the pheasant capital of the world.” Of course, Mount Rushmore National Memorial and the Crazy Horse and Devils Tower (in neighboring Wyoming) monuments bring visitors year around. They are awe-inspiring attractions, complemented by legendary Old West historical sites.
But, for pure hustle and bustle impacting roadways and businesses in the Dakotas, Nebraska and Wyoming, nothing quite approaches the rally. While the rowdy gatherings of yesteryear are mostly passé, save for an occasional set-to with law enforcement, today’s visitors tend to be middle age plus — many of whom are professionals whose appearance (leathers and whiskers and tattoos, etc.) belies a lifelong career dedication.
Of course, the hundreds of vendors offering wares have a profound effect. As a Harley Davidson enthusiast myself (colorful machines and the rumble are captivating in and of themselves, absent the riding), I find the entire scene fascinating, which often leads to a strategic vantage point on the Ruby House veranda in Keystone and to a variety of shops that offer an unlimited array of salable goods.
Which brings to mind a serious problem (now re-emerging as a consequence of COVID-19) that needs correcting posthaste! MADE IN CHINA is a scourge dominating shelf space for merchandisers literally everywhere — depriving shoppers of the opportunity to demonstrate their loyalty by “buying American.” It’s a sorry state of affairs — hinting of potentially catastrophic economic and national security implications. Here’s the genesis.
In the ultimate Catch 22, the cheap labor trap was set and sprung — snaring a sufficient majority of D.C. politicians and bureaucrats seduced by the bait. Consequently, China now accounts for over 70% of our health-related products, not to mention a lot of what was once USA manufacturing? In only a few decades — China has replaced Russia as the second most powerful economic and military entity in the world.
Yes, congressional decisions during the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations favored China at our expense (no pun intended). Self-serving politicians and business tycoons and lobbyists whose interests and incomes are tied to Chinese markets (NIKE, the NBA, the NFL, etc.) have reaped the benefits — lucrative salaries and contracts and kickbacks duly noted. The record speaks for itself. Money talks.
And now comes a coronavirus pandemic that traces directly to China — with evidence mounting of a cover-up assisted by the World Health Organization. Even with the death count still rising, Democrats and the national mainstream media race (no pun intended) to excuse China’s offense — thereby adding to the dilemma that enfolds us ... and from which President Trump appears to be the only hope of escape!
Regardless, the entire contrivance is a reminder of the sordid manner in which politics can impact otherwise innocent activities — even to the point of questioning whether to purchase an item or to leave it on the rack! From here on out, if the tag reads MADE IN CHINA, walking away is the better choice!