Well, the margin was almost identical, which means that the gubenatorial elections in Nebraska and South Dakota were virtual wipeouts.
Jim Pillen and Kristi Noem garnered exactly 60.5 percent of the vote, while their opponents netted only 35.6 and 35.2, respectively. No matter how you spin it, the tally speaks volumes for the common sense orientation of voters in both states — showing a seasoned ability to make good judgments and to act sensibly.
In short, astute balloters were able to separate fact from fiction despite efforts by the mainstream media to misinform or disinform. For decades, Nebraskans and South Dakotans have known which side their bread is buttered on, so to speak, and they can smell duplicitous propaganda literally miles away. Hence, they’re not inclined to adapt to or to adopt policies that would move the ball one inch closer to the insanity on either coast than it currently is.
And if that sounds harsh, so be it! Frankly, it’s worth pointing out that Florida isn’t the only place “where woke goes to die.”
You can sense its death knell in these parts, too, which means that Ron DeSantis — should he be the Republican nominee for president in 2024 — will have staunch allies right here on the high plains. No matter whether you call it a chime or a clang or a dong or whatever, the sound of an awakening (to woke witlessness) is at hand.
North Dakotans, too, proved to be a breath of fresh air in the face of marijuana mindlessness (drug induced euphoria) that manages to bedevil voters (in Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota) election after election. It lost again, significantly, in both Dakotas.
Will the proponents ever give up — overwhelmed by an incessant ill-wind carrying the nauseous stench northward from Colorado? Well, probably not — despite the potent odor that hints of digestive tracks gone awry ...
Which is what Denver residents are made to deal with on a daily basis. Homeless camps tend also to be cannabis friendly, resulting in a putrid skunky smell that is becoming a major issue in densely populated areas.
Truth be told, it’s far more unpleasant than is the pungent aroma produced by the small black and white animals known to frequent farm and ranch neighborhoods. Marijuana wreaks havoc — in a semi-violent and uncontrolled way.
But, it appears that anything serving to take people’s minds away from the myriad of problems facing the country is not only acceptable but also necessary. Many have chosen to opt out by one means or another (some more permanent than others) —content to let their cell phones dictate the manner in which their days unfold.
Sadly, that weak addiction has become the rule rather than the exception, resulting in a “dumbing-down” effect impacting the greater population.
Yes, technology has rendered important thinking skills oldfangled. Educators have become facilitators rather than teachers. Communication is one-way (face-to-face is largely kaput) with no easy back and forth. The country’s history is demonstrably underappreciated and disrespected. Folks tend to seek solutions at the corner bar rather than from within. Hope or hopelessness, you ask? It’s become a balancing act — with God seemingly out of the picture.
There’s no way to sugarcoat it! That’s telling it like it is! There is more that could be added, of course, but the truth has a way of ruffling feathers at times — which means that some things are better left unsaid. As my dear mother-in-law once observed, one can’t put distressing or contemplative (or introspection inducing) words back in one’s mouth after they’ve escaped. Moral? ‘Tis better that an examination of one’s mental and emotional processes is better self-generated.
Still, the fact that Jim Pillen and Kristi Noem almost doubled the count for their opponents says something worth sharing about the values held by their constituents.
No, to date it’s not been my pleasure to meet either of them in person, although I have exchanged written messages with Gov. Noem on occasion. Not unlike the vast majority of Coyote state citizens who appreciate everything she has done, I am thankful for Kristi’s faithful, unwavering stewardship.