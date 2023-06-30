Most people have limited dollars they can provide to help less fortunate

For those who volunteer with nonprofits or attend church regularly, the recent national headlines aren’t surprising. Charitable giving in the United States declined in 2022. What might be surprising is that it is only the fourth time in four decades that donations did not increase year over year, according to the Giving USA report released last week.
Total giving fell 3.4% in 2022 to $499.3 billion in current dollars, a drop of 10.5% when adjusted for inflation. The decline comes at a time when many nonprofits, especially ones providing services to those in need, report an increase in requests for help, according to The Associated Press.
The article looked into reasons for the decline. Josh Birkholz, chairman of the Giving USA Foundation, which publishes the report, said the results are actually much better than they could have been considering the tough economic climate of late 2022.
“I go back and forth on whether it’s encouraging or discouraging,” Birkholz told The Associated Press in an interview. “There was a 20% to 25% decline in the stock market and an 8% inflation rate, but Americans still gave nearly a half trillion dollars.”
Those 2022 donations came after two record-setting years for charitable giving, driven by the unprecedented needs of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Una Osili, associate dean for research and international programs at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University and the Giving USA report’s lead researcher.
“At the beginning of the 21st century, two-thirds of Americans gave,” Osili said. “Today, that is down to under 50% for the first time. So giving has grown, but fewer people are participating.”
So along with tougher economic times, including from inflation, the article states more working people who previously could keep up with their bills are now finding themselves having to go to food pantries and soup kitchens, including working single mothers and their infants.
What fails to get mentioned is the impact that taxes, drug use and gambling could have on donations. Taxes, which are the ultimate redistribution of wealth, have gone up for many. While the U.S. government has recorded record deficits, it also has recorded record revenues. Do people who give to charity sometimes consider giving less when they know the government is trying to help those that charities help?
How about gambling and drug use? The United States now has gambling in more communities than ever before and the amount gambled continues to grow. How much do gambling losses affect spending — and thus giving?
Finally, in small towns and large cities, the problem of substance abuse is rampant. Family members and coworkers often have to help the addicted, not just those who end up homeless. This results in fewer dollars for charity because they are using discretionary funds to help those struggling with the addiction meet daily expenses. For most, charity begins at home.