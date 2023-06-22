Most newspapers aren’t about trying to make someone look bad

Working in the media can be challenging, especially in modern times with a highly charged political climate. There is a perception among some news sources that when reporters call, they are trying to “trap” them or twist their words to try to fit a narrative.
Some of this perception might have come from TV and what sometimes is called “gotcha journalism.” This usually involves contacting a source, throwing out a question and asking for a comment on the spur of the moment.
Oftentimes, the source will be caught off guard and expected to have a coherent answer off the top of his or her head.
If the source states something that reflects poorly on himself or herself, it likely will be used to discredit the individual. If the source doesn’t respond or ignores the reporter, there usually is a narrator that makes a negative comment about the source, which implies guilt of some type.
We understand the temptation to do it when a source refuses to return calls or speak to reporters after events, but is it fair? It probably depends on the viewer or source, but at the least, it reflects as poorly on the media as the source, we believe.
What is sad for the media industry is that there are reporters — especially in TV — who state this is part of their duty. It appears that they believe that fulfilling a watchdog role is the same as trying to shame individuals, especially political leaders. That’s not right.
Those who believe in community journalism are against such tactics. Community journalists are involved in their community, trying to promote or advocate for aspects that enhance the community. They focus coverage on local events, even if it might mean stories and photos of such events as county fairs and the occasional feature on someone who helps a neighbor.
That doesn’t mean, however, that if a political leader or business owner gets sued, for example, it won’t be reported on. Often the accused will be asked to return a call, which gives the person an opportunity to learn about what has been brought to the attention of the media and could be made public.
This provides the accused with a fair opportunity to explain what happened rather than just trying to capture a gotcha moment.