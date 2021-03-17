One of the leading cattle industry marketing services offered some advice last week for producers.
It noted that there are currently adequate cattle supplies for the first half of 2021, but numbers are expected to decrease in the second half. As a result, live cattle prices should increase.
Of course, markets don’t always react strictly to supply and demand. Cattle feeding — like most aspects of farming — is anything but a certainty. Uncontrollable events like weather, political happenings, changing tastes and the price of alternative proteins are just some of the factors that ultimately can affect cattle markets.
But in the past couple of years, cattle markets have been tough for producers. Most shoppers, however, would not realize it as they pay nearly record amounts for their beef in the grocery store or restaurant. It is just part of a pattern that has evolved for the past 50 years — farmers getting a smaller amount of the overall dollar for their food production.
There may be a little reason for optimism, however. U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer recently reintroduced legislation that should help ensure there isn’t cattle market manipulation. William H. Rhea III, president of Nebraska Cattlemen, offered the following comments on the legislation:
“Cattle market transparency and fed cattle market price discovery have been headline issues for Nebraska Cattlemen members over the majority of the past decade. Items in Sen. Fischer’s bill, such as the cattle contract library and clarification of USDA-LMR (Livestock Mandatory Reporting) confidentiality guidelines to avoid non-reporting of USDA-LMR collected data will aid in increasing cattle market transparency for all producers. Additionally, directing USDA-AMS (Agricultural Marketing Service) to establish regionally negotiated cash, plus negotiated grid marketing volume minimum thresholds will enhance price discovery for the betterment of all cattle producers.”
Now we don’t pretend to understand all the workings of the bill. We aren’t even certain if it will pass. But we do know there has been distrust from producers on whether true supply and demand factors are present at all times in cattle markets. We also know that groups like Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Cattlemen support it.
The bottom line is that we believe in Nebraska beef. From the Sandhills, where calves are born and sold, to the farms and feedlots where they are fattened, there is no substitute for the beef that is produced. Nebraska’s leading commodities in cash receipts are cattle and calves.
We support the efforts of Sen. Fischer and others to make sure producers are being treated fairly. Even doing nothing more than talking about it helps to put a spotlight on the problem.