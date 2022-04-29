Americans have gradually made their way back into the workplace, but the COVID-19 pandemic may have permanently reshaped the workplace.
For the most part, Americans are no longer working from home over concerns of being exposed to the coronavirus. Instead, many prefer working from home or have moved, making teleworking a necessity.
More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, roughly 6 in 10 U.S. workers who said their jobs could be done mainly from home (59%) are working from home all or most of the time, according to the Pew Research Center. This marks a decline from October 2020, when 71% of those with jobs that could be done from home were working from home all or most of the time, but it’s still much higher than the 23% who say they teleworked frequently before the coronavirus outbreak.
Today, more workers say they are doing this by choice rather than necessity. Among those who have a workplace outside of their home, 61% now say they are choosing not to go into their workplace, while 38% say they’re working from home because their workplace is closed or unavailable.
Earlier in the pandemic, just the opposite was true: 64% said they were working from home because their office was closed, and 36% said they were choosing to work from home.
So what’s the impetus behind this flip? According to the survey, the top reasons include: Avoiding commute time, leading to better well-being, offering flexibility to balance family/other obligations, feeling more productive and having fewer distractions.
In this corner of the state, all those reasons have merit, especially for those who must travel out of town for work. But we’ve also seen many workplaces return closer to normal, as many jobs simply can’t be done effectively from the comfort of home.
For workers who’ve made the switch to teleworking, most have found more balance but less connection with co-workers.
So what does the future hold?
According to the Pew Research Center, 60% of workers with jobs that can be done from home say if they have the choice, they’d like to work from home all or most of the time. Among those who already are working from home all or most of the time, 78% say they’d like to continue to do so after the pandemic.
With a shortage of workers, businesses would be wise to continue to explore teleworking, and we commend those businesses for adapting and paving the way for a new-look workplace.