Not too many years ago, Santiago Olmos spent several weeks as a seasonal worker for a package-delivery company during the Christmas holiday rush. He worked hard, delivering more than 200 packages a day during his temporary job.
In return for his hard work, the company sent Olmos his first paycheck. The amount? Zero dollars.
Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, provided an explanation that was detailed in a charge filed later with the National Labor Relations Board:
“During an orientation session, Olmos and other seasonal workers were led to believe that joining the Teamsters union was legally required. After UPS subtracted union dues and initiation fees from Olmos’s paycheck, there was nothing left,” Mr. Mix wrote.
The problem is that Teamsters officials weren’t entitled to any of Mr. Olmos’ money.
Under federal law, no one can be forced to pay any union fees until they’ve spent at least 30 days on the job. Even after that, no one can be required to formally join a union, though they can be forced to pay some union dues in the 23 states that lack a Right to Work law. Nebraska is one of 27 that do have a Right to Work law.
What this all means is that seasonal employees who stay on for less than a month are under no legal obligation to pay anything to a union, even in workplaces that union bosses control.
“But most workers don’t know the law and union officials may not be eager to educate them,” Mr. Mix wrote. “Sometimes they mislead workers into signing off on union dues payments that aren’t legally required. Or they simply ignore the law and overcharge workers, knowing they’re unlikely to bring legal action.”
Seasonal workers who believe they have been illegally forced to fund union activities can contact the National Right to Work Foundation for free legal assistance. Even if they were deceived into signing away their rights, it may not be too late to get a refund of dues illegally seized from them.
But the real solution is Right to Work protections for all American workers, not just in the 27 states currently with laws that make dues payment fully voluntary. Right to Work gives workers a clear, simple choice: voluntarily pay union dues or choose to pay nothing.
The nation’s workforce, as a whole, would be better off if all 50 states had Right to Work protection for male and female laborers. It won’t happen with Democrats in control of Congress and Joe Biden in the White House, but it’s a goal worth pursuing in years to come.