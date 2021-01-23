Former President Donald Trump is gone from the White House, but that didn’t stop major media outlets from criticizing him as he left. CNN, for example, called him “disgraceful.”
A network colleague said he “looks small” as he walked toward a helicopter Wednesday morning to leave for his home in Florida.
The attacks on Mr. Trump and his supporters are nothing new. Both the New York Times and Washington Post have written stories comparing Trump supporters to Nazis. They’ve also alleged it was appropriate to compare Trump’s America to the Holocaust.
Granted, these are troubled times and there are a lot of differences of opinion, but it would seem most Americans can see this as propaganda. Then again, former First Lady and one-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton suggested Mr. Trump was “talking to Vladimir Putin on the day of the Capitol riot” and said she would “love to see his phone records.” Of course, there is no credible evidence this is even remotely true, especially after three years and millions of dollars spent investigating what’s being referred to as the Russian Collusion Delusion.
We recognize that some political topics contain a lot of layers. There can be bits of truth in statements and arguments. So, in times like this, isn’t it best to get news from more than one source? That way, there can be some balance and people can judge for themselves what is true. Many journalists are taught, “Debate polishes truth.” In other words, seek more than one opinion and you are more likely to get the truth, especially when there is a difference of opinion.
So why did so many people react negatively on social media recently when billionaire businessman and philanthropist Joe Ricketts announced that he was launching an online national news outlet? Ricketts said Straight Arrow News will do what other outlets aren’t doing — providing news without a political slant.
“I think there’s a gap in the market — there’s no source for unbiased, fact-based news. And I believe there’s a business opportunity there,” he said.
Ricketts said he built is career on the idea that a good business is one that serves an unmet customer need. He might be onto something. Ever since Fox News successfully challenged CNN and all the major networks and newspapers, there have many successful conservative news ventures. Newsmax and Epoch Times are two that most recently have made it on the national scene. These new ventures would not be successful if the market was being met.
“When Straight Arrow News is live, I think people will see there is an approach to news — news without bias — that is going to feel like a breath of fresh air,” Ricketts said.
We can only hope so. Wouldn’t it be better to have more news sources instead of censoring those we don’t agree with?