According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, there were fewer than 7,200 total U.S. overdose deaths reported in 1970, when a heroin epidemic was raging in U.S. cities. There were about 9,000 in 1988, around the height of the crack epidemic.
Last year, overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, far eclipsing the previous high of about 72,000 drug overdose deaths reached the previous year. The 21,000 increase is the biggest year-to-year jump since the count rose by 11,000 in 2016. Since 1999, overdose deaths have increased 450%.
“This is a staggering loss of human life,” said Brandon Marshall, a Brown University public health researcher who tracks overdose trends.
While prescription painkillers once drove the nation’s overdose epidemic, they were supplanted first by heroin and then by fentanyl, a dangerously powerful opioid, in recent years.
Fentanyl was developed to treat intense pain from ailments like cancer but has increasingly been sold illicitly and mixed with other drugs.
No state has been immune as drug overdoses increased in all but two states, New Hampshire and South Dakota.
In Nebraska alone, more than 200 died of drug overdoses in 2020, an increase of nearly 43% from the previous year, according to a new federal report. Methamphetamine — not opioids, as in other states — has been the predominant contributor, said Dr. Alëna Balasanova, an addiction psychiatrist with Nebraska Medicine.
“Methamphetamine has really dominated Nebraska for a long time,” she said, “but it’s now reaching unprecedented levels.”
Indeed, a separate new report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Rural Drug Addiction Research Center indicates that methamphetamine is involved in more deaths than opioids in Nebraska. The state experienced a nearly 59% increase in overdose deaths involving psychostimulants — namely, methamphetamine — from 2018 to 2019.
Those numbers illustrate how the pandemic has worsened other medical problems — from mental health issues triggered by isolation, to conditions that went untreated because patients delayed visiting their doctors out of fear of catching the virus. There’s also been an increase in suicide attempts.
That’s why it’s heartening to see the Northeast Nebraska Drug Court and others like it around the state continue to offer an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders. Such courts seek to protect public safety and increase participants’ likelihood of successful rehabilitation — and, with that, offering hope of decreasing the staggering number of overdose deaths.