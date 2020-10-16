NDN logo

For at least 40 years, yearly college tuition increases have risen faster overall than inflation. Many years, they have been two or three times higher.

And while the number of students attending college has been rising, so has the proportion who begin as full-time freshmen but fail to come back for a second year. According to U.S. Department of Education data analyzed by The Hechinger Report, 55% of students who started college in 2015 were gone by the following year. That’s the most recent period for which the figures are available, and that’s up from 44% two years before.

It’s little wonder that today’s college graduates are saddled with record-high debt. And about half of them won’t have a degree to show for it.

As a result, some Democrats have been calling for free tuition for all and forgiveness of student debt. That’s an extreme response and doesn’t represent a solution.

Such an approach actually will cause more problems than it solves. For starters, it rewards those who didn’t plan ahead (as they should) and punishes those who responsibly planned for ways to pay for a college education.

Instead of making it free, the country should try a collaborative approach. There’s no doubt, the nation needs postsecondary graduates, but the key is to find ways to accomplish that goal without putting government more in control.

Here’s how: Continue to reward the students who have ambition and work hard. High school does count, and students who earned high grades should be rewarded with scholarships. Plus, there are more scholarships now than there has ever been, so people can get at least get some of their education paid for. In addition, some people work and pay as they go. It takes more time, but it keeps debt levels manageable.

Finally, not everyone needs a four-year degree. Northeast Community College and other two-year schools are helping students learn a trade or vocation, such as welding, construction or plumbing. Many of these graduates earn wages higher than their counterparts with four-year degrees.

There is no such thing as free tuition. Somebody has to pay for it and that’s the government. But the government has no way of making money, so it taxes more or borrows more. That’s means taxpayers are actually paying the cost.

With the 2020 election drawing ever nearer, it would be wise for voters to look at which candidates, including those running for president, who have the most sensible approach to this issue.

Coming: The case for a strong police force.

