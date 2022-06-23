For many, Dad was usually the parent who administered the discipline when the offense was serious. He was the parent more than likely to establish rules that could never be broken — such as never be violent against women or, if staying out late, expect to get up early and work around the house the next morning.
As another Father’s Day has passed, many of us might have also recalled a father who was wise enough to know the times when extending a hand of encouragement was needed more than the proverbial kick in the pants. There were many heart-warming memories shared at family gatherings or on social media.
For those fortunate enough to grow up in two-parent families, most of the reflections indicated how lucky these now adults feel about how important their fathers to them were growing up. That’s not to cast aspersions on single-parent homes, where too often it is just the mother raising children alone.
But there’s good news. According to a Daily Wire analysis of newly released Census data, the percentage of babies being born to married parents has increased for every racial group during the period of 2016-2020 compared to five years prior. The Daily Wire noted that the figures reverse a long downward trend and could have major consequences for reducing poverty, crime, and racial inequality for a generation of children.
The improvement was particularly pronounced among Blacks, whose legitimacy rates remain far below other groups but who saw the largest increase, from 33% to 38% over the five-year period.
Single-parent homes are the best predictor of many negative outcomes, so increasing the number of children with married parents has the potential to raise incomes, reduce crime, and increase academic accomplishment, said Christopher Brown, president of the National Fatherhood Initiative.
“One of the best ways to attain racial equality is to have similar rates of married households,” he told The Daily Wire. “There is a mountain of data that shows how important two-parent households are, particularly married households, to family and economic and social well-being, across racial, cultural, and socioeconomic groups.”
Brown said it’s hard to modify most outcomes directly, but when people grow up with two married parents, the rest of the problems tend to take care of themselves. Communities that are impoverished having very high rates of single parents. It seems to build upon itself where single-parent families become the norm.
We shouldn’t have to note this, but it often gets overlooked. Households with one adult have half the earning potential of households with two adults. That means at the very least, marriage can be a ticket out of poverty for people of any race. And that’s not even considering the help that two parents often bring to a family.