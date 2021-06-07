Montana is scheduled to launch a new program to give bonuses to unemployed workers who return to work.
“Montana is open for business again, but I hear from too many employers throughout our state who can’t find workers. Nearly every sector in our economy faces a labor shortage,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement last month.
Gianforte said that the extra $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits is “doing more harm than good,” echoing comments by some that the extra payments have served as an incentive for people to stay home, collect the money and not seek work.
Nebraska also announced recently that it is ending a $300-a-week unemployment bonus that has been going to jobless workers during the pandemic.
Nebraska joined at least 22 other Republican-led states that are halting the additional unemployment benefits, including assistance for gig workers (independent contractors and freelancers) and the self-employed, who don’t normally qualify.
“Now it’s time to return to normalcy,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said.
He said the extra benefits will end June 19. The state is also stopping pandemic assistance for people who earn money from both self-employment and wages, and a program that extended regular benefits once they were exhausted.
Paying people extra funds not to work doesn’t make sense. Some economists agree, especially for those who are making under $32,000 per year. That includes food preparation and services and personal care service sectors, which coincidentally are where employers have the most trouble finding and keeping workers.
We know an opposing argument is that employers should pay more. That’s a valid argument — if it were that simple. Ask any fast-food manager, restaurant owner or services operator — profit margins are thin. In this employee market, many employers are having to pay more to retain workers, but there is a limit to how much they can pay before expenses are greater than income.
Under the new Montana incentive program, workers currently receiving unemployment payments can qualify for a one-time $1,200 bonus after they have completed four weeks in their new jobs. The governor approved $15 million in funding for the incentives from federal coronavirus relief money allocated to the state.
We think the Montana program should be studied. While $15 million is a lot of money for a rural state like Montana or Nebraska, it makes more sense to reward those who are willing to work as opposed to those who seek to stay home.