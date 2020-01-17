Money is not always the answer

A lot of times, it seems like many of us think that more money thrown at a problem will provide the answer. While money can help solve many problems, it isn’t the entire answer.
As an example, look at Habitat for Humanity. The international organization began modestly in 1976 in Georgia as “partnership housing.”
The organization works to provide a safe place to live for hundreds of thousands of families. It is estimated that around one in four people around the world live in poverty-level housing.
And while Habitat relies on volunteers and donations to help make housing more affordable, its recipients don’t get free housing. They earn it.
Homeowner families must contribute 350 hours of “sweat equity,” with 250 hours completed before they take ownership. They also must make a 2 percent down payment, attend homeowner meetings and make monthly payments until the home is paid off.
It’s probably safe to say that most Habitat homeowners have probably worked more on their own home than the typical homeowner.
Donna Rector is the volunteer executive director of the Norfolk affiliate, which recently built its 30th house in the community since 1995. That’s an impressive number — more than one a year.
Rector and the local volunteers join about 2 million people who help Habitat for Humanity build safe housing. Many people might know about Habitat from former President Jimmy Carter, someone Rector calls one of her “heroes.” In 1984, Mr. and Mrs. Carter worked with Habitat in Georgia, leading to a long-term involvement that continues to this day.
Habitat has developed local affiliates, like the one in Norfolk, that work to not only build, but maintain, support and complete affordable housing at the local level.
As Rector and others have stated, it is a “hand up.” We think the way to make true lasting change is to get recipients involved and help them to do for themselves.
Rector and all the local volunteers and businesses are a shining example in the community of how they have improved hundreds of lives in the Norfolk community since 1995.
As Rector noted, almost half of the 30 Habitat homeowners have paid off their mortgages during the 25-year history in Norfolk. Many others are getting close.
“This is a way to provide a home for families. ..” Rector said. “Not only is it good for that family, it is good for the community.”
We couldn’t agree more.