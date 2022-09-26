There may be times when residents of the Midwest cast an envious eye toward their fellow Americans on both coasts because of the opportunities offered there or the multitude of things to do and see.
This is not one of those times.
Rather, this is an example of how shortsighted elected officials are allowing political viewpoints to negatively impact the lives of individuals and families.
On the West Coast, California may be facing an energy shortage and rolling blackouts, but that is not stopping officials from trying to shut down another international pipeline. Attorneys general from Washington, Oregon, and California are asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny a proposed expansion of the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) Express pipeline.
The additional natural gas flowing to California would, among other things, “result in downstream impacts on nearby environmental justice communities,” the attorneys general said in their legal filing.
From our perspective, the opposition to the pipeline expansion appears to be more political than environmental. Todd Myers, environmental director at the Washington Policy Center, agrees. “This strikes me as a political effort that does nothing to help the environment but may risk increased heating costs. This effort simply changes how natural gas is delivered, not how much is allowable to be used or demanded.”
On the East Coast, Boston’s liberal mayor is joining a national effort to ban gas stoves and other appliances from private homes and businesses built in the future.
Mayor Michelle Wu was elected last year, campaigning for “climate justice” and a “Boston Green New Deal.” Wu announced earlier this month she wants Boston to participate in a pilot project that would allow 10 Massachusetts cities and towns to require new building projects — both new construction and major renovations — to be all-electric.
“Boston’s participation will help deliver healthy, energy-efficient spaces that save our residents and businesses on utilities costs and create local green jobs that will fuel our economy for decades,” the mayor recently said.
But others say the policy limits consumer choices and makes life harder and more costly for residents while doing little to impact the climate. The National Federation of Independent Business in Massachusetts has argued small businesses need access to clean, affordable natural gas, the major source of Boston’s electricity.
“Doing these types of bans in parts of the country that may be cheaper or more affordable and are sunny and warm is one thing,” said Paul Diego Craney of Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance. “Boston is a cold city, and you need fossil fuels to operate, and most likely what’s going to happen is development is going to turn off pretty instantly.”
Residents of the Midwest should feel fortunate that they have yet to be subjected to this kind of misguided environmentalism.