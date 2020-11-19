With the COVID-19 pandemic still underway, one would think that Americans could agree on the need for safe ways to reopen the economy and get people back to work.
Apparently not.
At least some environmental activists see the pandemic as a crisis to exploit and leverage, seizing upon reduced economic output as a model for a “greener future.”
Consider, for example, the battle between economic recovery and the environmental agenda now on display in Idaho, where a significant investment in the nationally crucial Stibnite Gold Project is underway.
As Gerard Scimeca, vice president of Consumer Action for a Strong Economy, a free-market advocacy organization, recently explained, the project is an undertaking rooted in partnership with the communities surrounding the historic Stibnite Mining District, an abandoned mining site. For decades, it has sat idle — a monument to environmental blight and wasted economic assets.
“But while the mining district may be a mess of fouled salmon streams, spent ore waste, and abandoned mining pits, below the surface exists one of the largest deposits of gold and antimony in the country,” Mr. Scimeca wrote.
Antimony is a critical mineral used for everything from defense and aerospace to consumer electronics; the fact that America is largely dependent upon China for its supply provides further insight into the economic value of this project.
By all measures Stibnite represents the ideal economic and environmental undertaking. It turns waste into value, boosts state economic development, creates critical jobs, initiates environmental cleanup and weans America from foreign dependence on critical minerals central to industry and national defense.
But the environmentalists are having none of it. Funded by national “green” organizations opposed to anything related to mining, they seem to want to give up the economic and environmental benefits of this project merely to make an ideological point.
The proposal by Midas Gold — the company developing the Stibnite project — would use modern, heavily regulated mining processes to responsibly extract hundreds of millions of pounds of gold and antimony. Proceeds from the mining work would be used to restore the land and water previously damaged by largely unregulated mining.
The company has already invested more than $200 million in exploring, evaluating, and planning the Stibnite Gold Project. That’s in jeopardy now.
What’s especially frustrating is that those opposed to the project have proposed no alternative in terms of cleaning up the area. They seem willing to allow an environmental hazard to remain in place just to make a point.
It’s a bad point, and one that we hope is overcome by more sensible thinking about helping the economy and the environment at the same time.