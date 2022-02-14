A bloodbath is coming in 2022. No, not literally, thank goodness. We’re speaking rhetorically as in a political red wave amid this year’s elections.
Some Democrats may beg to differ, but even left-learning National Public Radio is predicting a good year of election results for conservatives.
The numbers tell the story because, as is so often the case, it’s the economy that drives election results and political fortunes.
Consider these numbers:
- U.S. inflation recently surged to a 40-year high, raising almost 7% from a year ago. That’s the fastest increase since 1982.
- Used car and truck prices are up 31% since last year.
- Energy costs are up 33.3% year-over-year.
- The cost of gasoline is up in some parts of the nation by 50% in a span of 12 months.
- The increase in the cost of food as compared to last year is 6.1%.
- It all adds up to the lowest level of purchasing power for Americans in a generation.
Those are the kinds of numbers that Ted Harvey, chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President, will point out to anyone who listens.
“In politics, the equation is simple: You start with a crisis — in this case, inflation. If enough people worry about the crisis, they will blame the current leadership in Washington, D.C. And blame eventually becomes change,” Mr. Harvey recently wrote.
He’s not wrong in describing a political pattern that has been repeated many times — both to the benefit of Republicans and Democrats at various points in history.
But in 2022, a historic level of change may be on the horizon. That’s because about 90 percent of Americans, according to national polls, are “highly concerned” about inflation, with many planning to cut back on spending.
That high level of concern pairs with President Joe Biden’s decline in approval ratings to create a situation of blame. Indeed, polls indicate American voters now favor Republicans on handling the economy by 18 percentage points over Democrats, and nearly 70 percent of Americans specifically disapprove of Mr. Biden’s handling of inflation.
The Biden administration’s solution has been tax-and-spend efforts, but “free money” is what is causing the increases in inflation. As U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who has opposed Mr. Biden’s Build Back Better plan, recently said, “We can’t afford to continue to flood the market (with government spending) as we’ve done.”
It all adds up to dim political prospects for Mr. Biden and fellow Democrats in 2022. For the incumbent party in power, losing seats in a midterm election is normal. But what may happen later this year could be historic.