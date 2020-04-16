This time of year, “green thumbs” are eager to get outside and start planting gardens.
In Michigan, that’s become tougher thanks to COVID-19 restrictions.
Beginning last Saturday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay home” order allows grocery stores and other retailers that sell food, medicine and other essentials to remain open. But they’ll now be subject to additional occupancy restrictions and be required to shut down nonessential areas of the store, including sections dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries or paint.
“If you’re not buying food or medicine or other essential items, you should not be going to the store,” Whitmer said of her decision.
Also, until now, travel between two Michigan residences had been permitted.
But that is no more, except for purposes such as caring for a relative, an elderly friend or a pet, visiting a nursing home or similar facility, attending a funeral with no more than 10 people, or complying with a court order related to child custody.
“All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited,” Whitmer said. “People can still leave the house for outdoor activities,” and outdoor “recreational activities are still permitted as long as they’re taking place outside of 6 feet from anyone else.”
But good luck planting a garden.
As seed sales are surging across the country, Michigan is closing nurseries and garden centers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s angered Michigan residents like Terressa Carson. She told the Detroit Free Press it is time for her to plant her peas, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots — food that she and her family will eat all winter. She can’t plant if those outlets are closed, she said.
“These businesses are essential — to us,” Ms. Carson said.
As of this week, Michigan had more than 27,000 reported cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,800 deaths. So we understand the frustration over those rising numbers, but we don’t understand some of the steps being taken across the country.
Limiting supplies of essential items that are in high demand makes sense, but restricting supposedly non-essential items seems like overreach.