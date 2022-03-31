Meth use soaring in Nebraska with most of the drug coming from Mexico

“Our prosecutions of meth dealers continue to rise. The methamphetamine that arrives in Nebraska is distributed and sold by gangs that routinely use guns and violence to conduct their illegal activities. We are attacking this problem in a concerted approach with local, state and federal agencies.”
Those comments in January came from Jan Sharp, the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska. In response to the increasing amount of methamphetamine seen threatening Nebraskans, the federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in the state have formed a coalition to help combat what is the number one drug threat in both rural and urban communities.
“A leading goal of this partnership is to sound the alarm that meth use continues to spread across our state,” said Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson. “We want citizens to be fully informed about the dangers of meth consumption and understand the destruction it brings to communities.”
The amount of methamphetamine seized in Nebraska has surged 293 percent in the last five years with law enforcement agencies combining for approximately 768 pounds in 2021. Total nationwide methamphetamine seizures increased 77 percent from 2018-2019, the most recent data available.
The group has noted that the synthetic substance primarily produced by criminal organizations in Mexican mega-labs is hitting the streets of Nebraska at a purity and potency in the upper 90th percentile. Today’s Mexican methamphetamine is deadlier, easier to access and roughly 69% cheaper than it was in 2005, according to the U.S. attorney.
In March, Mr. Sharp announced that Pablo Leyva, 28, of South Sioux City, and Chrystian Townsley, 34, of Sioux City, Iowa, were both sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and for carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Leyva was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment and Townsley to 15 years. The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that they traveled through Nebraska on their way to Mexico. Officers in Arizona pulled them over and took the rifle. During the next few days, Leyva, Townsley, and a female reached the Mexican border, entered Mexico to facilitate drug trafficking, left the truck in Mexico, and then re-entered the United States on foot. They were transported back to Nebraska by the female.
Almost every month, the Daily News contains stories of meth and other drugs smuggled into the United States. And every week, the Daily News and other local newspapers are filled with stories of meth use and lives destroyed.
We appreciate the response of law enforcement in this battle, but we might also ask President Joe Biden to do more to secure the U.S.-Mexican border. It is probably the most direct step and would help making transporting drugs more difficult. That would be a step in the right direction.