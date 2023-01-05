U.S. Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk recently publicly urged President Joe Biden to finish building the wall separating the United States from the border with Mexico.
He’s got company in thinking that way.
During brief remarks on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Flood said that “it’s time to stop the drug and human trafficking” that has increased under the Biden administration. “It’s no surprise the President doesn’t want to go to the border because he’d have to confront the crisis that his rhetoric and policies have created,” he said.
The congressman, however, visited the border this summer, and returned to Nebraska convinced that the time is now to address the issue.
Fortunately, there’s a roadmap to do just that.
A coalition of organizations including the Heritage Foundation, the America First Policy Institute, the Federation for American Immigration Reform and the National Border Patrol Council, have put forward a plan that Congress should follow.
One of the plan’s priority steps is for Congress to provide adequate funding to finish the border wall system. U.S. Border Patrol agents have repeatedly testified that walls work.
In addition, the plan calls for:
* Reinstating the Remain in Mexico program via legislative action. This program was central to solving the 2019 border crisis because it discouraged tens of thousands of illegal aliens from crossing the border and filing fraudulent asylum claims. President Biden arbitrarily ended it earlier this year.
* Eliminating fraudulent asylum claims by returning the asylum system to original congressional intent and making the process more efficient for those with legitimate asylum claims. Under the Donald Trump administration, if an illegal alien applied for asylum at the U.S. southern border but had not sought protection in a safe third country through which he had traveled, cooperative agreements were in place with the governments of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador to return that individual to one of those countries to seek asylum protection there. The Biden administration ended these common-sense measures.
* Closing loopholes in the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, which bars minors from non-contiguous countries — anywhere but Mexico and Canada — from being immediately removed. Instead, they are put through lengthy deportation proceedings and given extensive taxpayer-funded benefits.
The Biden border crisis has gone on long enough. It has enriched the drug cartels, while destroying countless American lives in communities across our country. Illegal aliens themselves are dying in record numbers making the journey. It’s time for Congress to do its job and secure the border.