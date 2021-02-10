Meeting at the middle sounds good, but there’s nothing to it

Bruce Springsteen was once known as a great rocker who wrote about working people in the 1970s and ’80s. He even had an acoustic album titled “Nebraska” in 1982 that had songs dealing with serial killer Charles Starkweather, and a few others that could have passed for being about Midwestern themes.
A few years later, his album “Born in the U.S.A.” came out and he carried a lot of influence.
But more recently, he just comes across as a 70-something trying to stay relevant after bashing the beliefs of many of his fans in recent years.
On Feb. 8, 2017, Mr. Springsteen wrote an apology “for not doing more” to prevent President Donald Trump from getting elected. Just four years later — almost to the day, he appeared in a Jeep commercial during the Super Bowl — calling on people to “meet in the middle.”
For those unfamiliar with the commercial (parts of which were filmed in Nebraska), Mr. Springsteen is shown driving a Jeep without a top in the middle of winter. He’s apparently heading to a chapel in northern Kansas that marks the geographic center of the lower 48 states.
Part of his letter four years ago rhetorically asked about the potential impact if Mr. Springsteen had “bird-dogged President Trump” ahead of the 2016 election. “I could have stolen his audience, stolen all the TV crews — you don’t think they wouldn’t have rushed to me, and wanted to hear my opinion on the big man? Not only would I have won over some of his supporters, but Trump almost definitely at some point would have come after me, and how bad would that have been for him? You think the new boss could’ve attacked the original and gotten away with it?”
But now, after showing his ego in that letter, Mr. Springsteen is calling for a meeting in the middle. Are those from the right supposed to just forget all his bashing Trump and other Republicans? Shouldn’t there have been an apology when he called for “an exorcism in our nation’s capital” ahead of the 2020 election?
Are we to forget Mr. Springsteen in 2008 saying the U.S. experienced eight years of rule by a “very radical group of people who pushed things in a very radical direction, had great success in moving things in that direction, and we are suffering the consequences” after President Bush?
There’s more. Mr. Springsteen also called President Trump “a moron” and campaigned for John Kerry, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Are we sure this aging rocker represents the middle?
His calls for meeting in the middle are hollow and fake. They seem as genuine as a New Jersey man wearing a cowboy hat in the dead of winter in Nebraska or Kansas while driving a Jeep topless. That’s just crazy.