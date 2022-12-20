With the annual sign-up period under way for those needing to use the federal marketplace to purchase private health insurance, it’s notable that those going to healthcare.gov are finding more options than ever to choose from.
It’s a good situation, and it reinforces the belief that Americans don’t want a single government-run health program — no matter how much U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and some other Democrats argue for it.
New polling data show that most Americans are satisfied with their coverage. And privately insured individuals are especially happy with their health plans.
“This fact ought to be central to our healthcare debate. And yet, single-payer absolutists would rather suppress this truth — and subvert the patients’ preferences — than give up their ideological commitment to socialized medicine,” writes Sally Pipes, a healthcare policy expert at the Pacific Research Institute.
The survey conducted by Echelon Insights reveals that 86 percent of Americans are satisfied with their current health insurance plan. Just 8 percent are dissatisfied.
Perhaps more telling is how satisfaction rates vary.
More than seven in 10 employed Americans — who most likely have coverage through their work — described their health insurance plans as good. Less than half of unemployed Americans said the same about their health plans.
It’s important to note that more than four in 10 patients in this second group are covered by Medicaid. This suggests that patients with private insurance are far more satisfied with their coverage than those with government-provided insurance.
The Echelon survey isn’t an aberration. In a Gallup poll taken in November 2020, for example, a record 74 percent of respondents rated their health coverage as either “excellent” or “good.” The Gallup report also noted that the positive appraisal of health coverage has not varied much in the 20 years that Gallup has measured them.
Our concern is that those promoting the so-called Medicare for All approach are guilty of misrepresenting the facts. Many Americans don’t realize that a single-payer overhaul would eliminate all private health insurance. When they find out, their level of support plummets.
In early 2019, 56 percent of Americans said they favored Medicare for All, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey. But when told that it would abolish private coverage, only 37 percent approved.
When told that a single-payer system would also require tax increases for most Americans, a similar drop-off in support occurred. And when patients learned that Medicare for All would cause treatment delays — as all government-run healthcare systems invariably do — support fell to just 26 percent.
Some liberals may continue to press for a government-run health care program, but the facts are that most Americans like the current system.