A legislative bill dealing with how long a person can file a specific type of lawsuit before a statute of limitations comes into play is worthy of support by state senators during the 2022 session.
Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue is sponsoring Legislative Bill 694, which would extend the statute of limitations for Nebraskans who fall sick after an exposure to toxic chemicals from the current four years to 10 years.
The bill would also extend the time for the family of individuals whose illness or death is linked to exposure to seek compensation.
The measure is in direct response to the saga of the AltEn ethanol plant in Mead, which began operating in 2015. Soon after, community and area residents started reported a range of health conditions doctors couldn’t explain. Those living close to the biofuel plant developed persistent coughs, watery eyes or bloody noses, while others living downwind experienced mouth sores and uncommon infections in their digestive systems.
It’s widely thought — but not necessarily proven — that the illnesses were linked to AltEn, where unplanted corn and soybean seed coated with pesticides was turned into ethanol. The process left behind solid and wastewater byproducts contaminated with high concentrations of hazardous chemicals.
The ultimate health effects are far from understood, Blood said, but scientists suspect neonicotinoids could be linked to organ damage, reproductive issues and some cancers.
In response, researchers at the University of Nebraska and Creighton University have launched a 10-year study to examine the long-term effects on human health and the environment stemming from AltEn’s practices.
We’re not necessarily fans of making it easier for lawsuits to be filed, but in this case, LB694 is an appropriate legislative response because it seeks to find a definitive answer about health concerns — and poses strategic risks for all sides.
If the 10-year study indeed finds links between AltEn’s practices and the health problems encountered by Mead area residents, then extending the statute of limitations seems only fair. That’s a risk that should be shouldered by AltEn.
But if the study is inconclusive in its findings, then those with health issues may regret not filing claims much sooner — and before a scientific study can jeopardize their claim. That’s a risk for potential plaintiffs.
The bottom line, though, is that all parties should want to see if there is conclusive proof of a linkage between the ethanol plant’s practices and health issues. If the truth is the objective, then extending the statute of limitations for these kinds of cases should be extended.