‘Me Too’ was only political

Well, you can stick a fork in it. The “Me Too” movement is kaput —unceremoniously ushered to its grave by the Democrat nominee for president.
No, it wasn’t his personal behavior per se that ensured such a poignant happening (although it likely helped) but rather his announcement that a woman would be his running mate. Wait! Allow me to explain!
Gretchen Whitmer, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris summarily exited the ranks of the “I believers.” Hypocrisy thus unveiled, they threw women everywhere under the bus, so to speak. In perhaps the sorriest example ever of vice president competition run amok, they extended to Joe Biden a pass (no pun intended) while poohpoohing the sexual assault allegation posited by Tara Reade.
Women, according to this cadre’s sad example, are to be believed only when it suits a political objective. “Me Too” is thus a weapon to be wielded according to the selfish motives of the finagler. Are these so-called feminists true advocates for the social and economic equality of women, or are they merely charlatans determined not to waste a good opportunity? (Saul Alinsky would be proud!)
And the Kavanaugh subterfuge? Merely a blip on the radar screen — warning of what’s to come with the next supreme court vacancy.
Trust me, these “paragons of virtue” are prepared to sacrifice any principle if it serves their cause — abortion being one. Manufacturing evidence, ala Diane Feinstein and Christine Blasey Ford, is simply business as usual.
By now even the least “in tune” among us should know what to expect. There’s really nothing new regarding the methods of looney leftists. Mr. Biden’s pick will have earned the nod — espousing the praises of the green new deal, open borders, Medicare for all, climate change, globalism, etc. It’ll be a socialist smorgasbord with Sanders flavoring very liberally sprinkled in.
But, it won’t matter a whit in the final analysis. Joe Biden will never be elected president. My sense is that he’ll be gone by summer’s end — having been pressured to withdraw by Democrat elites who recognize senility when they see it. That Joe Biden suffers from irreversible deterioration of his mental faculties is not in doubt.
Dementia is difficult to disguise — even with the corrupt mainstream media’s assistance.
Already a significant number of Democrat loyalists are insisting on a new candidate with New York’s Andrew Cuomo the choice of the moment. Of course, his bumbling response to the coronavirus pandemic would be a liability. Woefully unprepared was his state, and thousands died because of it.
Consequently, in true Lyndon Johnson oratorical style, he has indicated that he “will neither seek nor accept” the nomination.
Hence, it appears likely that the Democrats will end up with a brokered convention with no individual having sufficient first ballot votes. Re-enter Michael Bloomberg, whose pocketbook is bursting at the seams with dollars capable of wooing a majority of super delegates. No longer could he be charged with trying to buy the nomination, considering that Mr. Biden departed of his own accord.
Which brings us back to the sexual assault claim by Tara Reade and a lingering question brought on by television clips. How big a step is it from kissing strange women on the mouth, smelling their hair, and caressing their torsos to doing what Joe Biden stands accused of doing? And, why has a decision not been made to unseal his records?
Lots of folks impacted either directly or indirectly by the circumstances now in play would really like to know the truth. Well, “me, too!”