The letter recently sent to Nebraska’s state senators from a group of mayors regarding the state’s need to finish its expressway system was timely, appropriate and — we hope — effective.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the letter was prompted by “frustration.” He could have said “embarrassment,” too, because that may be the best way to describe the state’s lack of follow through to a commitment to the Nebraska Expressway System that was adopted all the way back in 1988.
Mr. Moenning was instrumental in organizing the mayors so that the letter could be written, signed and sent. He deserves kudos for taking the lead on this initiative.
Among the other mayors who took part were James Bulkley of Columbus, Joey Spellerberg of Fremont, Doug Steffensmeier of Beemer, Amber Labenz of Pilger, Kyle Voecks of Stanton, Bruce Schlecht of West Point, Kenneth Thomas of Scribner and Chad Dixon of Wisner. Many represent communities on the Highway 275 expressway, one of the areas that has not been completed. Other areas of the state are recognized as well, where segments have not been completed.
We also appreciate — and endorse — the fact that the letter encouraged state senators to look toward issuing road construction bonds as the best solution to finishing the expressway system.
Nebraska is one of just two states that doesn’t use bonding as a financial tool. Being a “pay as you go” state seems to be a point of pride among some state officials, including former Gov. Dave Heineman and current Gov. Pete Ricketts.
But the reality is that Nebraska isn’t truly a “pay as you go” state. Because throughout Nebraska, public school districts often issue bonds when a construction project is identified as needed. Plus, a major beltway construction project in Lincoln is under way now only because the company awarded the construction project was able to issue bonds – in effect, on behalf of the state.
With interest rates as low as they are, it only makes sound financial sense to move ahead with needed projects before they cost more. That’s already what has happened with the expressway system.
When the plan was put together in 1988, the cost was pegged at $200 million. Today with almost one-third of the plan left to be completed, the price tag is $2 billion. “That’s why we reference the penny wise and pound foolish scenario. If we had done it then, it would have been a lot less expensive and we would have the right infrastructure in place to protect motorists and grow the economy,” Mr. Moenning has said.
The Nebraska Legislature can have a say by passing a bill that would authorize bonding for road construction. It’s the wise — and right — thing to do.