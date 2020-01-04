It seems like everybody knows of at least one person who posts a lot of opinions or shares a lot of articles about politics on social media.
Depending on the person and the posts, they could be welcomed or ignored. Regardless, if it seems like most people you know don’t post much about politics, that seems to be accurate, at least on Twitter.
There’s no doubt that Facebook, Twitter and other social media play a role in how politicians, media outlets and advocacy groups promote their agendas. What also is of interest is that only a few people seem to providing most of the news, at least when it comes to Twitter. The study did not include Facebook or other social media.
The Pew Research Center found that while political discussions are highly visible on Twitter, not everyone sees this as significant — only a few people are providing most of the material.
“The findings of this analysis paint a nuanced picture of just how prevalent political speech is among U.S. adults on Twitter. On one hand, 39% of users with public accounts tweeted at least once about national politics — which includes mentions of national politicians, institutions or groups, as well as civic behaviors such as voting — over the study period. On the other hand, national politics is a relatively small element of the total Twitter conversation among U.S. adults. Content explicitly related to these issues made up just 13% of all tweets analyzed over the year studied,” according to the study.
The Pew Research Center also collected and analyzed the tweets of a random sample of U.S. adults with Twitter accounts for a year surrounding the 2018 midterm elections.
It found that a small share of U.S. adults on Twitter produce most public tweets about national politics.
The study helped to identify those most likely to tweet about national politics in the first place. “Most notably, those with intense views of President Donald Trump are among the most prolific political tweeters,” it concluded.
Those who strongly dislike Trump generate 80% of all tweets from U.S. adults and 72% of tweets mentioning national politics. Conversely, those who strongly approve of Trump (who produce 11% of all tweets from U.S. adults) create 25% of tweets mentioning national politics.
So if it seems like just a few people are generating most of the negative tweets about Trump, the Pew Research Center found that to be true in its research.